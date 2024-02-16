Advertisement

In the Rajkot Test, England started the first inning at 5 for 0, riding high on the back of an uncommon five-run penalty against India. When R Ashwin was batting in the opening session of the second day, he intruded into the pitch's protected area, which is why he was given the penalty. This punishment was the final word for India after Ravindra Jadeja received a warning for a similar infraction on the opening day of the third Test. That resulted in the penalty that favoured England at the start of their innings since the team did not change their ways after receiving the first warning.

Also Read: Naseer Hussain APPLAUDS skipper Rohit Sharma's grit amid Kohli's absence

Advertisement

What does ‘Protected Area’ mean?

According to the law and quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Protected Area stands for:

Advertisement

"that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it".

The 102nd over of India's first innings was the crucial over when England was granted penalty runs. The incident occurred as Ashwin attempted to drive the ball towards cover but quickly decided against it after receiving a back signal from Dhruv Jurel. Umpire Joel Wilson stepped in and had a conversation with Ashwin, who was upset by the penalty call. At one point in the game, Wilson indicated that penalty runs would be awarded.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'ASTRONAUT GOES INTO ORBIT': The cricket world bows down to R Ashwin after 'almost unfair' feat

IND vs ENG: Alastair Cook made a huge statement about Ashwin’s actions

Alastair Cook, the acclaimed former England captain, believed that Ashwin's actions may have been an intentional, strategic move rather than a mistake. He said:

Is it deliberate? Yes, it is," Cook said on TNT Sports. “It's a tactical ploy that you can disturb the middle of the wicket because Ashwin wants as much help [as possible] when he can bowl. Normally, it happens in the third innings. You're 150-200 runs ahead and you think, 'just make sure you get up and down the wicket'... that was gamesmanship there, wasn't it?”

Former England spinner Gareth Batty also commented on Ashwin's penalty runs. Here's what he said:-

“He’s hit the ball into a bit of a gap and he’s making out that he’s looking for a single, straight down the middle of the tramlines. Four or five steps straight down the middle of the track and then he’s turned like the QE2 back into his ground. The umpire knows exactly what’s going on. Any spinner that’s played any amount of time will be aware of these tricks.” laughed Batty on commentary for TNT.

David Llyod recalled Ravindra Jadeja's situation when he was fined 50 per cent of his match fee in 2016 for running down the wicket during a Test against New Zealand.

“It’s like doing 32 in a 30 [zone],” David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd said. “I’m going to throw this out there. Get rid of it, run where you want. The batter can [run where they], the bowler gets warned off and can’t bowl again in the innings, the batter gets punished five runs. Well hang on, do the same. Or just say you can run where you want.”