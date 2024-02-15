Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

'Ye 11 log garden mein...': Whole Indian cricket fraternity stands up and applauds Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics with the bat. Cricket world could not keep calm on the blistering century registered by the Hitman on Day 1 of 3rd Test.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
After a below-par performance in the first two Tests, Rohit Sharma has come back to his best and registered a memorable century in Rajkot. Team India suffered an early slump when three of the top-order batsmen fell without contributing anything substantial. However, Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stuck to the crease to fill the spot of bother.

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma registers a spectacular century in Rajkot

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor on a benign track to lead a robust recovery for India, steering up over two hundred runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton. The partnership took India out of trouble to the comfort of dominance. Rohit eventually departed after scoring 131.

Also Read | Sehwag's BLUNT OPINION over Jaiswal being compared with Tendulkar

INDIA vs ENGLAND: Cricket World reacts to the brilliant knock of Rohit Sharma

Rohit's century became a topic of discussion on social media. While netizens could not keep their calm talking about the special knock of the Indian captain, several former cricketers also joined the huddle, and showered praise on the Hitman. Here are a few of the reactions from some of the former cricketers.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan father's poetic reply to Aakash Chopra during IND vs ENG

Courtesy of Rohit Sharma's striking display, India have reached at a position where a sizeable first innings score looks all probable. Ravindra Jadeja would have the onus to continue with the momentum. He is joined by the debutant Sarfaraz Khan. As per the latest update, India are 252/4 after 69 overs.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

