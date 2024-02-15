Advertisement

After a below-par performance in the first two Tests, Rohit Sharma has come back to his best and registered a memorable century in Rajkot. Team India suffered an early slump when three of the top-order batsmen fell without contributing anything substantial. However, Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stuck to the crease to fill the spot of bother.

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma registers a spectacular century in Rajkot

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor on a benign track to lead a robust recovery for India, steering up over two hundred runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton. The partnership took India out of trouble to the comfort of dominance. Rohit eventually departed after scoring 131.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sehwag's BLUNT OPINION over Jaiswal being compared with Tendulkar

Advertisement

INDIA vs ENGLAND: Cricket World reacts to the brilliant knock of Rohit Sharma

Rohit's century became a topic of discussion on social media. While netizens could not keep their calm talking about the special knock of the Indian captain, several former cricketers also joined the huddle, and showered praise on the Hitman. Here are a few of the reactions from some of the former cricketers.

Advertisement

Well played Rohit sharma ❤️🙌 https://t.co/5w6bcq4sva — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 15, 2024

Rohit Sharma has been brilliant. This partnership is pulling India out of trouble. With an inexperienced batting lineup to follow, they need to sustain this momentum. #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2024

The way he's batting it feels like he's been batting here for ages. That's Rohit Sharma for you!

Well played captain! 🫡♥️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/msa1Dwhc1S — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2024

It's almost as if when Rohit went out to bat someone pointed at the Eng team and said "Sir ye 11 log garden mein ghum rahe hai" 😉 #IYKYK #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zyKShg749r — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2024

Big names unavailable. Team in trouble at 33/3. Questions being asked about his personal form. And that's when Rohit chooses to silence everyone with the bat. 💯 👏👏#IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2024

For guys who hit sixes for fun to restrain themselves against the spinners bowling with an in-field & that too for hours was just brilliant, from Rohit & Jadeja! 👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2024

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan father's poetic reply to Aakash Chopra during IND vs ENG

Courtesy of Rohit Sharma's striking display, India have reached at a position where a sizeable first innings score looks all probable. Ravindra Jadeja would have the onus to continue with the momentum. He is joined by the debutant Sarfaraz Khan. As per the latest update, India are 252/4 after 69 overs.