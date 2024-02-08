Advertisement

The T20 match between India and Afghanistan tonight promises to be interesting, with India on a roll in T20Is. India's batting lineup is strong, led by captain Rohit Sharma and reinforced by players like ‌Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will want to threaten India's supremacy. The match, which will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, promises to be an exciting evening of cricket action.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan will be played in Punjab tonight

India prepares for the T20I World Cup

Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I

Saba Karim made a huge statement regarding Tilak Varma

In white-ball cricket, Saba Karim thinks Tilak Varma could hold the key to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's search for a potent left-handed middle-order batsman. Varma is a part of India's 16-man squad and is anticipated to be named in the playing XI for the opening game of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is set to begin on Thursday, January 11.

Speaking on Sports 18, Karim shared his thoughts on Varma's long-term prospects in international cricket, suggesting that the youthful left-hander might provide India with the middle-order power-hitters they have been missing. The fact that Varma is a member of the squad implies that he will have the chance to demonstrate his abilities and press his case for a more permanent position on the team. Saba Karim said:

“I think he is capable of playing an integral role for this Indian side in white-ball cricket. That's the vision of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. They need to bring in youngsters, especially left-handers.” “It really adds depth and offers more variations to the Indian side. It actually provides a lot of headaches to the opposition. So that is one reason why Rahul Dravid has insisted on investing in such left-handers.” “On top of that, his ability to bowl right-arm off-spin. You need somebody in the Indian lineup from No. 1 to No. 6 who can also roll his arm over and double up as a sixth bowler whenever it is required, and Tilak Varma is capable of doing that.” “I am really eager to see Tilak Varma's progress in international cricket. I reckon that in years to come, he can be a multi-format player for India, with the kind of technique he has and the skills he has shown.”

In 14 T20I matches, Tilak Varma has shown his skill by compiling a noteworthy total of 310 runs at an amazing strike rate of 141.55. His performance in the ODI format, where he has amassed 68 runs in four innings at a very low strike rate of 57.14, hasn't transferred as well, though.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.