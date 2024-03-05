Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

'THAT series taught me what to correct in my game': R Ashwin names the 'turning point' of his career

Ahead of the 5th and final Test between India and England, Ravichandran Ashwin made a major revelation. He named the series that he deems changed his career.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India off-spinner R Ashwin
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2012 was the last time when Team India lost a Test series at home. While it was no easy feat to beat India on their home turf, Alastair Cook's England ticked all the boxes to pull off the unthinkable. The scale of that series can be gauged from the fact that over a decade has passed and yet no team in white has been able to conquer the Indian sub-continent.

Also Read | Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

Advertisement

The series loss against England taught R Ashwin a valuable lesson

The Test series win over India in India may go down as one of the most glorious chapters in the history of England cricket, there was a takeaway for the Indian team as well from the series. Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

Advertisement

England rallied to win the 2012 series 2-1, their first in India since 1984-85.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game," Ashwin said in a press conference on the eve of his 100th Test match.

Advertisement

Also Read | WPL: Ellyse Perry completely SHATTERS window of Tata Nexon with big shot

India vs England: Ashwin speaks about reaching the milestone of 100 Tests

The 37-year-old will reach the landmark when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against England starting here on Thursday. Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin said, "(It's) a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win."

While addressing the media, he was also asked about his best performance till date. "One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," he answered. Ashwin picked up seven wickets in that Test, including the important ones of England run-machine Alastair Cook and Joe Root. Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game's longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey. India have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo