2012 was the last time when Team India lost a Test series at home. While it was no easy feat to beat India on their home turf, Alastair Cook's England ticked all the boxes to pull off the unthinkable. The scale of that series can be gauged from the fact that over a decade has passed and yet no team in white has been able to conquer the Indian sub-continent.

The series loss against England taught R Ashwin a valuable lesson

The Test series win over India in India may go down as one of the most glorious chapters in the history of England cricket, there was a takeaway for the Indian team as well from the series. Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

England rallied to win the 2012 series 2-1, their first in India since 1984-85.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game," Ashwin said in a press conference on the eve of his 100th Test match.

India vs England: Ashwin speaks about reaching the milestone of 100 Tests

The 37-year-old will reach the landmark when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against England starting here on Thursday. Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin said, "(It's) a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win."

While addressing the media, he was also asked about his best performance till date. "One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," he answered. Ashwin picked up seven wickets in that Test, including the important ones of England run-machine Alastair Cook and Joe Root. Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game's longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey. India have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

(With inputs from PTI)