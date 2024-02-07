English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

'That’s the dream for any bowler': Ashwin goes gaga on Axar Patel's delivery which rattled Bairstow

After day one's play, veteran spinner R Ashwin applauds Axar Patel's wicket in Bairstow as he reveals his favourite dismissal of the match.

Pavitra Shome
Axar Patel, R Ashwin
Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow | Image:JioCinema / PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India seemingly rattled England on Day one of the first Test matches in Hyderabad as the visitors' widely notorious Bazball strategy did not put up well. The English side were bowled out at 246 runs, with Ben Stokes being the only one who was able to put up an attacking mode. Team India's bowling was on point as they took out crucial moments to derail their opponents' momentum. Team India veteran R Ashwin is in awe of a dismissal that had an English batter bamboozled.  

3 things you need to know

  • England put up 246 runs as India bowled them out
  • The visitors will take part in a five-match Test series, beginning in Hyderabad.
  • Day 2 is currently taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Also Read: India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

R Ashwin applauds Axar Patel's peach of a dismissal, calls it a 'dream' 

Team India bowlers, particularly Axar Patel, turned out to be the best choice for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India as they limited England to a chaseable trail and are leading as they bat. Following day one's play, the Indian wicket-takers made their choices on which was their favourite dismissal of the day in a video that the BCCI shared on social media on X (Formerly Twitter). The Men in Blue's ace spinner, R Ashwin, was particularly impressed with Axar Patel's steal to take down Jonny Bairstow.

“I think Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow was a fantastic delivery. He got this weird angle coming from a wide arc. The batters are looking to protect their pads. I think Jonny came across it a little bit and it straightened enough to hit the top of off. That’s the dream for any bowler,” Ashwin mentioned in the video.

Also Read: 'When will he learn': Shubman Gill's continuous failure with bat leads to more & more disappointment

Team India bats on day one and took the lead over England. Given their approach while batting, it is expected to see them putting up big numbers as the Hyderabad test goes on.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

