Advertisement

Australian cricket stalwart David Warner recently declared his retirement from Test cricket, concluding his illustrious career with a final match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this month. However, the conclusion of Warner's Test journey took an unexpected turn as a significant drama unfolded just before the game's commencement. A day prior, Warner lost his cherished 'baggy green' Test cap, prompting him to take to social media and launch an appeal, accompanied by a reward, in hopes of its swift return.

3 things you need to know

David Warner represented Australia in 112 Tests and scored 8786 runs

He recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket as well

Warner will now play only T20Is for Australia and in league cricket

Also Read: 'The only failure has been the skipper': Dinesh Karthik underlines India's major problem in AFG T20I

Advertisement

On the third day of the Test match between Australia and Pakistan, David Warner's cap was found and handed to him. Despite the discovery, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Warner's baggy green remained unresolved.

Recent revelations indicate that Warner's Test cap never left the Sydney hotel where the Australian team was accommodated. The team manager, Catherine Wightman, found Warner's smaller kit bag, containing the cap, in the hotel two days into the Sydney Test match.

Advertisement

Warner's backpack was kept with other kit bags in a different room and the name tag was tucked underneath the bag. In short, Warner's baggy greens were under his nose all along. Initially, Warner had claimed that his bag, housing the cap, was stolen from the airport.