English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

The mystery behind David Warner's missing baggy green is resolved, Here's what actually happened

David Warner's Test journey took an unexpected turn as a significant drama unfolded just before the game's commencement. A day prior, he lost his baggy greens.

Vishal Tiwari
David Warner
David Warner | Image:Instagram/ davidWarner
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Australian cricket stalwart David Warner recently declared his retirement from Test cricket, concluding his illustrious career with a final match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this month. However, the conclusion of Warner's Test journey took an unexpected turn as a significant drama unfolded just before the game's commencement. A day prior, Warner lost his cherished 'baggy green' Test cap, prompting him to take to social media and launch an appeal, accompanied by a reward, in hopes of its swift return.

3 things you need to know

  • David Warner represented Australia in 112 Tests and scored 8786 runs
  • He recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket as well
  • Warner will now play only T20Is for Australia and in league cricket

Also Read: 'The only failure has been the skipper': Dinesh Karthik underlines India's major problem in AFG T20I

Advertisement

On the third day of the Test match between Australia and Pakistan, David Warner's cap was found and handed to him. Despite the discovery, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Warner's baggy green remained unresolved. 

Recent revelations indicate that Warner's Test cap never left the Sydney hotel where the Australian team was accommodated. The team manager, Catherine Wightman, found Warner's smaller kit bag, containing the cap, in the hotel two days into the Sydney Test match. 

Advertisement

Warner's backpack was kept with other kit bags in a different room and the name tag was tucked underneath the bag. In short, Warner's baggy greens were under his nose all along. Initially, Warner had claimed that his bag, housing the cap, was stolen from the airport.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement