Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Is this the reason why Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England?

The BCCI did not reveal the real reason as to why Kohli made himself unavailable but said that something has come up in his family that requires full attention.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli in Ram mandir Pran Pratistha
Virat Kohli in Ram mandir Pran Pratistha | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran India batsman Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The BCCI on January 22 announced Kohli's withdrawal from the first two games of the England series. The BCCI did not reveal the real reason as to why Kohli made himself unavailable but said that something has come up in his family that requires the former India captain's undivided attention. 

3 things you need to know

  • Virat Kohli was the top run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023
  • Kohli was named in the India squad for the England series
  • Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests at the last moment

Also Read: Kohli out, Jadeja out, Rahul out: Time for Rohit Sharma to unleash the 'Gabba' spirit vs England

Advertisement

The reason why Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests 

Numerous speculations surround the personal reasons behind Virat Kohli's absence, with one suggesting concerns about his mother's health. A recent post on social media, attributed to a user on X, alleges that Virat Kohli's mother Saroj is facing a serious liver issue.

Advertisement

According to an account named Waleed bin Abdul Az, Saroj Kohli, Virat Kohli's mother, was hospitalized at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon in September 2023. The post claims that during that period, the family advised Kohli to focus on the Cricket World Cup, as his mother's health condition had improved, leading to her discharge from the hospital. Later on, he disclosed that her condition had once again taken a serious turn, and she desired Virat to be by her side. It's essential to note that these are mere speculations, and as of now, neither Kohli nor the BCCI has confirmed any of this information.

Virat Kohli's brother has completely denied the rumours as he made it clear that their mother is absolutely fine and fans should not believe in fake news. 

Advertisement

Kohli is expected to return to the Indian side ahead of the third Test match against England. Virat Kohli is also likely to be included in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info13 minutes ago

  4. Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement