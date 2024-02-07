Advertisement

Veteran India batsman Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The BCCI on January 22 announced Kohli's withdrawal from the first two games of the England series. The BCCI did not reveal the real reason as to why Kohli made himself unavailable but said that something has come up in his family that requires the former India captain's undivided attention.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli was the top run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023

Kohli was named in the India squad for the England series

Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests at the last moment

The reason why Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests

Numerous speculations surround the personal reasons behind Virat Kohli's absence, with one suggesting concerns about his mother's health. A recent post on social media, attributed to a user on X, alleges that Virat Kohli's mother Saroj is facing a serious liver issue.

According to an account named Waleed bin Abdul Az, Saroj Kohli, Virat Kohli's mother, was hospitalized at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon in September 2023. The post claims that during that period, the family advised Kohli to focus on the Cricket World Cup, as his mother's health condition had improved, leading to her discharge from the hospital. Later on, he disclosed that her condition had once again taken a serious turn, and she desired Virat to be by her side. It's essential to note that these are mere speculations, and as of now, neither Kohli nor the BCCI has confirmed any of this information.

Virat Kohli's brother has completely denied the rumours as he made it clear that their mother is absolutely fine and fans should not believe in fake news.

Kohli is expected to return to the Indian side ahead of the third Test match against England. Virat Kohli is also likely to be included in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.