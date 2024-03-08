Advertisement

New Zealand is facing Australia in the 2ns Test match of the series in Christchurch, and it is a noteworthy match-up for the team as well as the players. Two of NZ Cricket's most renowned players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, have joined an elite list of players after taking part in the Christchurch Test. Both cricketers have not taken part in 100 Test matches for their national team. Not just the fans in attendance, but the duo received praise from all around the world. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts on Williamson and Southee.

Sachin Tendulkar's priceless reaction as Kane Williamson, Tim Southee make their 100th Test appearance

Ahead of the 2nd Test match between the Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand and Australia, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee walked out with their kids as they received a grand round of applause. The duo received praise all over social media, and Sachin Tendulkar shared some words of appreciation for Williamson and Southee over social media platform X (Formerly Twitter). He noted that Kane and Tim had been playing cricket since the U19 World Cup in 2008, and it is only fair that they contest their 100th Test together.

“Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been the torchbearers of New Zealand cricket ever since they burst onto the scene at the 2008 U-19 World Cup. It is only fitting that they also play their 100th Test match together around 16 years later. All the very best to them for their landmark match against familiar foes Australia,” Tendulkar said.

When Kane Williamson came out to bat in his 100th Test, the Hagley Oval crowd gave him a warm reception. However, the batter could not make a lasting impact as he managed to score only 17 runs.

Speaking of the match, Josh Hazlewood took 5-31 as Australia bowled out New Zealand for 162 on the first day of the second cricket test on Friday, overshadowing the 100th test appearances of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Williamson made 17 in the course of an accelerating collapse of the New Zealand batting order in which Tom Latham’s 38 was the highest score. Southee made 26 in a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Matt Henry (29) which was the highest of the innings.

By stumps, Australia was 124-4, and the deficit had been reduced to 38. Marnus Labuschagne had played his way out of a slump and was 45 not out at the close, and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was 1.

(With AP Inputs)