Following India's humbling 28-run defeat against England in the 1st Test, the flow of opinions on Team India is rife. While many experts have heavily criticised India's approach in the 4th innings, former England batter, Geoffrey Boycott, has entered the bracket and has made a bold statement. The second Test is scheduled to start on February 2, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India lost to England by 28 runs in 1st Test

Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a scintillating knock of 196

2nd Test will begin on February 2, 2024

Geoffrey Boycott's harsh take on Rohit Sharma

Chasing 231, India's batting line-up cut out a sorry figure in the end, as they were bundled out at 202. In the meagre total attained by Team India, 39 came off captain Rohit Sharma's bat. Many knowers of the game carry the belief that had Rohit stayed longer, India would have easily won the match. However, Geoffrey Boycott is ostensibly not on that list. According to England's great, Rohit is past his prime, and India could be inflicted with a series defeat.

"India badly miss Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test. Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has scored only two Test hundreds at home in four years," Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Golden chance for England

After coming up with the goods in the 1st Test, England have found a further impetus as two of the key members of Team India Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja- will miss out on the 2nd Test owing to respective injuries. Therefore, upon carrying forward the momentum, the visitors can pile upon the pressure on India. Boycott highlighted the major missings from the squad and stated that England have a golden opportunity to chance upon.

"Jadeja is a huge blow. He is a great all-rounder, top bowler, brilliant fielder and was their best batsman in the first Test. Kohli is their talisman. He is a magnificent batsman who averages 60 on Indian pitches but he also gives them great energy in the field. He is a big loss and England must make the most of it before he comes back for the third Test," Boycott said.

"Once in a while a team are in the right place at the right time to clinch a big series win and England could be in that position right now in India. India are due a defeat at home, the signs are good as they have lost Kohli, Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant and are playing opponents full of confidence after a remarkable win. England must take this rare opportunity," he added.

