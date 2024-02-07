Advertisement

On the second day of the first Test between England and India, England began their innings and made 246 runs before being bowled out in 64.3 overs. In response, India's batting effort helped them take a dominating 175-run lead at stumps, scoring 421/7 in 110 overs. Notable performances for India were Ravindra Jadeja's undefeated 81 runs off 155 balls and Axar Patel's 35 not out off 62 balls. T. Hartley led England's bowling efforts with statistics of 2/131 in 25 overs, while R. Ahmed had 1/105 in 23 overs. The contest remained evenly matched when the third day of the test match began, with India leading.

3 things you need to know

India lead by 175 runs at Day 2 Stumps

Jadeja is unbeaten making 81 runs with Axar Patel, who has 35 runs

India is currently 421/7 in 110 overs

Also Read: Manjrekar critiques Gill's batting approach, urges improvement

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan made a huge statement about England’s tour of India

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has emphasised how important the India tour is as the last test of England's red-ball cricket strategy. An important milestone for this evaluation is the current first Test of the five-match series between India and England, which is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

India have a commanding 175-run lead at the end of the second day of play, helped by outstanding half-centuries from KL Rahul (86), Yashasvi Jaiswal (80), and Ravindra Jadeja (81*).

On Day 3, India will start their innings at 421 for 7, batting in the middle with Axar Patel (35*) and Ravindra Jadeja. Day 1 saw the hosts dismiss England for 246 runs, thanks in large part to three-wicket hauls from both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja.

Advertisement

Stumps on Day 2 in Hyderabad! 🏟️#TeamIndia move to 421/7, lead by 175 runs 🙌



See you tomorrow for Day 3 action 👋



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sul21QNVgh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2024

Reflecting on Day 2, Eoin Morgan emphasised England's determination to retain a combative approach against India, emphasising the team's good attitude despite difficult circumstances. England stuck to their aggressive "Bazball" style from the start on Day 1, but their momentum was hampered as they lost wickets in bunches throughout the first session. Finally, England scored 246 runs in 64.3 overs in the first innings, at a run rate of 3.81. Eoin Morgan said:

Advertisement

“England’s approach will be to continue being aggressive. It has been unwavering under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Their mindset has been encouraging despite the conditions,” “Without doubt, this India tour – seven weeks, five Tests – will ultimately be the biggest test of England’s method. Throughout every stage today, India have batted like a side on top. They have been assertive and not let England in at any point,”