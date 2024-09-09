sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |

Published 19:45 IST, September 9th 2024

'There Is A Lot To Love': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For India's Paralympians

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a heartfelt message for the Indian contingent that went to the Paris Paralympics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates India's Paralympic contingent
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates India's Paralympic contingent | Image: X/@sachin_rt
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:27 IST, September 9th 2024