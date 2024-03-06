×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

'There was a guy named Rishabh Pant': Rohit Sharma's savage response to Ben Duckett's rash statement

Ben Duckett took credit for Jaiswal's attacking innings as he said that England should take credit for how opposition teams are playing in Test matches.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma responds to Ben Duckett
Rohit Sharma responds to Ben Duckett | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ben Duckett recently made a very controversial statement during the ongoing India vs England Test series. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings in the IND vs ENG third test as scored 214 runs off just 236 balls to put England out of the match and the series. Duckett took credit for Jaiswal's attacking innings as he said that England should take credit for how opposition teams are playing their cricket in Test matches.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," Duckett said.

Advertisement

This started a big debate as former cricketers and fans criticised Duckett for the statement. Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan all weighed in on the statement as they called the remark out of place and arrogant. 

Now, Duckett's statement has received another big response but this time from none other than India captain Rohit Sharma. The skipper said Duckett should have seen Rishabh Pant play before making such rash statements.

Advertisement

“There was a guy named Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him playing,” Rohit said ahead of the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala. 

ALSO READ | 'I saw that Rohit Sharma still on 0. I was like 'How is it still 0?': Rohit reveals riveting story

Advertisement

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ashwin's 100th Test 

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test when the unassailable hosts face a fallen England in the finale of what has been a riveting five-match series, here on Thursday.

Advertisement

India maintained their envious record at home by sealing the series in Ranchi and now, they will be looking for another favourable result to extend their lead in World Test Championships standings.

The pitch and the cold weather, that is making the English feel at home, have been the two big talking points going into the game.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees for the opening two days before rising over the weekend.

The pitch wore a flat look on the eve of the game but the moisture seeped underneath will keep the pacers interested in the early hours of play on all days.

Advertisement

Though traditionally, the venue favours fast bowlers, the role of spinners can't be discounted and they did play a big part in India's win over Australia in the one and only Test played here back in 2017.

In the recently held four Ranji Trophy games, the teams were able to score 300 plus on multiple occasions with the highest total of the season being 482 posted by Baroda.

Advertisement

Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom will make their 100th Test appearance on Thursday, expressed contrasting views on the surface going the match. Bairstow found the pitch 'nice' while Ashwin said both teams will be entering unknown territory considering the cold weather.

ALSO READ | After immense hype, MS Dhoni finally reveals his new 'Double Role' for the IPL 2024 season

Advertisement

India are, however, unlikely to tinker with their bowling combination of two pacers and three spinners.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Advertisement

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Match starts 9.30 am IST. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World16 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo