Ben Duckett recently made a very controversial statement during the ongoing India vs England Test series. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings in the IND vs ENG third test as scored 214 runs off just 236 balls to put England out of the match and the series. Duckett took credit for Jaiswal's attacking innings as he said that England should take credit for how opposition teams are playing their cricket in Test matches.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," Duckett said.

This started a big debate as former cricketers and fans criticised Duckett for the statement. Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan all weighed in on the statement as they called the remark out of place and arrogant.

Now, Duckett's statement has received another big response but this time from none other than India captain Rohit Sharma. The skipper said Duckett should have seen Rishabh Pant play before making such rash statements.

“There was a guy named Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him playing,” Rohit said ahead of the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ashwin's 100th Test

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test when the unassailable hosts face a fallen England in the finale of what has been a riveting five-match series, here on Thursday.

India maintained their envious record at home by sealing the series in Ranchi and now, they will be looking for another favourable result to extend their lead in World Test Championships standings.

The pitch and the cold weather, that is making the English feel at home, have been the two big talking points going into the game.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees for the opening two days before rising over the weekend.

The pitch wore a flat look on the eve of the game but the moisture seeped underneath will keep the pacers interested in the early hours of play on all days.

Though traditionally, the venue favours fast bowlers, the role of spinners can't be discounted and they did play a big part in India's win over Australia in the one and only Test played here back in 2017.

In the recently held four Ranji Trophy games, the teams were able to score 300 plus on multiple occasions with the highest total of the season being 482 posted by Baroda.

Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom will make their 100th Test appearance on Thursday, expressed contrasting views on the surface going the match. Bairstow found the pitch 'nice' while Ashwin said both teams will be entering unknown territory considering the cold weather.

India are, however, unlikely to tinker with their bowling combination of two pacers and three spinners.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Match starts 9.30 am IST.

(with PTI inputs)