'There’s space for someone like Pujara': Uthappa Calls For Inclusion of Veteran In IND vs AUS BGT

India will need someone like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who can play conventional style of cricket, during the challenging tour Australia and there is space for veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test side, reckons former batter Robin Uthappa.

The Indian batting lineup, brimming with stroke players, has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the five-match Test series Down Under.

The pressure to play high-quality cricket and deliver has mounted in the wake of humiliating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home.

"We need someone defensive, someone who can play conventional, traditional Test cricket. As of now, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the ones who can play that role," Uthappa, expert JioCinema & Sports18, said in a virtual media interaction.

"I don't see anyone else who can take on that responsibility. Everyone likes to play positively, aggressively, and score runs at a quick pace, including someone like Shubman Gill. He is a natural stroke-player, and if you ask him to play that slow role, he may not enjoy it. You might be taking away his game." Pujara had played a key role in India's historic wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 but this time India will be travelling him as Saurashtra veteran has fallen out of favour.

"KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran can really play that anchor role, with everyone else revolving around them. Honestly, I still believe there’s space for someone like Pujara in the Test team," Uthappa added.

Uthappa also spoke on India's four-match T20I series against South Africa saying the contest would help Sanju Samson consolidate his position in the team after his splendid show against Bangladesh .

"He has the confidence of the coaching staff and the leadership group, something he lacked in the past when you look at his international career. There was also a lack of clarity about where he would fit in.

"But with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav , the narrative has been clear for him. There has been a lot of clarity about his role. They have defined the role very clearly for him. The pressure would be a little off in this series.

"He is someone who has tremendous potential and this series would help him consolidate his position in the squad." Uthappa also batted for giving debut caps to Ramandeep Singh and Yash Dayal.

"When confidence is high, you want to blood players in. Ramandeep is one of the most exciting prospects in recent times. He’s a handy all-rounder, and his role as a finisher is second to none in the IPL . He has fielded incredibly well and is striking at 200. He’s oozing confidence at this point in time.