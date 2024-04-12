×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

'They both should go to World Cup': Brian Lara & Ambati Rayudu fix Rohit-Rahul's biggest headache

Veterans Brian Lara and Ambati Rayudu have shared a solution for one of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's conundrum on squad selection process for T20 CWC.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) is all set to determine the Indian Cricket Team squad for the T20 World Cup in the States and the Caribbean, and a lot of anticipation will remain over the squad. But before the tournament could begin, the Men in Blue were already running through a dilemma behind the wickets. The Men in Blue requires a blitzing stumper who could rapidly spring into action in the limited-over tournament. Before the T20 CWC, the stumper dilemma was debated, and two big names in cricket shared a solution to their problem.

Former cricketers solve Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's dilemma, deem two players fit for T20 CWC squad

The question regarding Team India's wicketkeeper dilemma for the T20 World Cup was raised during Star Sports' Press Room during the IPL rivalry week. A fan asked Brian Lara and Ambati Rayudu about the situation, where they backed two players who could function as the wicketkeeper. Interestingly, both of them rooted for the stumpers and wanted them to feature in the T20 CWC squad. Former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu backed RR skipper Sanju Samson and DC skipper Rishabh Pant and deemed them fit for the job.

"I think so far, Sanju Samson for one, and Rishabh Pant definitely. They both, I'm sure should be in contention for the World Cup, and I think they both should go to the World Cup. Because they both can play in the middle order, especially Sanju can even open. He can be flexible in the order. They both have been doing the best jobs so far," said Rayudu.

Sanju Samson in the pitch for the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI

Brian Lara backed the former Team India cricketer's claims and affirmed that both of them need to travel for the US and the Windies.

"I'm with Rayudu. I think both the players should go. I think they are the best on show in terms of their batting. I Love Sanju Samson. I think he is an awesome player. Great time of the ball, and of course, Rishabh Pant has been so good for India over the years. Obviously coming back from the incident, I think he's showing great form. For me, those two are definitely the frontrunners for the position," Lara mentioned.

Samson and Pant could be two decorated picks who are currently leading their respective franchises in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Both have been solid behind the wickets, and it will be intriguing to see who gets the ticket to the United States.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

