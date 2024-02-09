Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja recently made sensational claims about his strained relationship with his cricketer son. Jadeja's father revealed how his relationship has completely changed after the Indian cricketer's marriage. Anirudhsinh also revealed that he now lives alone in Jamnagar, away from the limelight of his son's wife.

Sensational claims made by Ravindra Jadeja's father

“I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us,” Anirudhsinh Jadeja said in an interview with Divya Bhaskar.

"The issues started after two or three months of their marriage."

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him.

"I don't know what magic his wife has done on him."

"He is my son, and it burns my heart.

“ I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case.”

We would not have to go through all this in that case.” “Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life.”

"I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."

“We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years.”

"Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank."

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations

After a sensational interview by Anirudhsinh Jadeja revealing a strained relationship with his son Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder has responded to those allegations on social media. Jadeja has categorically denied those allegations by his father and called it ‘scripted' and 'nonsense’. Jadeja continued to say that the story is one-sided and is made to tarnish the image of his wife Rivaba who is a political leader in Gujarat. Jadeja captioned his response with the message, “Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews.”

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

"All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won't do it publicly," Ravindra said in Gujarati on his X account.