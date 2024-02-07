Advertisement

The ongoing Test match between India and England, slated for January 25-29 at 9:30 a.m., promises to be a tough clash. India's side, led by captain Rohit Sharma and boasting great players such as Ashwin and Bumrah, is aiming for dominance. England, led by Ben Stokes, will look to respond with a strong performance in this highly anticipated series opener.

3 things you need to know

India vs England 1st Test will be played today

Virat Kohli will miss the first two tests of the series

England have won the toss and have opted to bat

Nasser Hussain was upset by James Anderson's absence

The former captain of England, Nasser Hussain, voiced his surprise that experienced bowler James Anderson was left out and hinted that England could have chosen to use a more balanced bowling attack in the opening Test of their five-match series against India.

The first game of the series, which got underway, on January 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, has generated controversy since England announced their starting lineup on Wednesday, leaving out Anderson, their all-time top Test wicket-taker.

In response to the unexpected choice, Hussain highlighted the possibility of a more impartial viewpoint, particularly in light of Anderson's depth of expertise. The experienced bowler has an incredible record, taking 690 wickets for England in 183 Test matches with an economy of 2.78 and an average of 26.42. Nasser Hussasin said:

“Do you think that inexperience maybe as well has led to the four spinner option? You've obviously got Leach. Like you said, haven't bowled since June. July. You've got the two inexperienced lads in Hartley and Rehan Ahmed. You could have gone with more balance in the side,”

Nasser Hussain continued his criticism of James Anderson's exclusion by pointing out Anderson's excellent performance history in Indian circumstances. He speculated that England's preference for using three spinners, because they believed the pitch would offer a lot of turn, may be the reason for the decision to leave out the seasoned pacer.

With 34 wickets taken in 13 Test matches played in India, the 41-year-old Anderson has shown to be a potent player in the subcontinent. It offers another level of comprehension to England's strategy choices since they may give spin possibilities a higher priority depending on how the playing surface is seen. He added:

“You're leaving out one of our greatest ever cricketers in Jimmy Anderson. Our greatest ever bowler has a good record in the subcontinent. I would like a more balanced bowling attack. But I guess with Rehan Ahmed's second test match, partly debut, Leach not bowling for a long time. They just feel they need three because obviously looking at that surface, it's going to turn,”

India vs England 1st Test: Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach