After some engrossing proceedings on Day 3 of the 2nd India vs England Test, Team India have set up a daunting target of 399 in front of England. Yashasvi Jaiswal could not repeat the 1st innings heroics, and captain Rohit Sharma also failed to get past the initial stage once again. However, Shubman Gill stood out for his side and registered a memorable ton to end the string of failures.

Aside from Shubman Gill, all the other batters could not put on something significant on Day 3 of the Visakhapatnam Test and thus adding the monumental first innings lead of 143 runs, India closed out just fingertips away from the 400 mark. At the end of the day, England have reached to the score of 67/1 after 14 overs, summarizing the fact that the match is nicely set up.

Commenting about India's innings, James Anderson is of the view that batters were cautious as they were unsure of what total would be ideal here.

"I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, they didn’t know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead," said Anderson after close of play.

England need another 332 runs for a record chase in Asian conditions, having ended the day at 67 for one in 14 overs.

"The chat last night from the coach (Brendon McCullum) was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it. It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow.

"I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70. That’s the way we play, and we saw that tonight with Rehan (Ahmed) going out and playing his shots.

"He wanted to get out there and chase those runs down, even tonight. We have set our stall out, tomorrow will be no different, we will play the same way we have (played) the last two years.

"Whether we win or lose, it’s not relevant because we are extremely competitive and want to win every game we play, but we want to play in a certain way," said the 41-year-old who was England's best bowler across the two innings.

England have revolutionised the way Test cricket is played with their uber-aggressive approach and Anderson said the style has put doubts in the opposition's mind.

"There’s been moments throughout the last 2 years, particularly in the last 12 months, that makes us think we’re doing something well because the way teams have reacted. Going back to the Ashes, first ball of the Ashes having point on the boundary sends a message to us we’re doing something right.

"I don’t know if intimidating is the right word, but it’s putting different thoughts in opposition’s minds and captain’s minds. It definitely felt like that today - it felt like they were unsure what a good score would be against us.

"The wicket is still pretty good, the odd one’s keeping low but you expect that. Also what we’ve seen today is Shubman played brilliantly - it does show there’s still scores to be made out there," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)