It was a quiet Saturday afternoon when people were relaxing on the weekend. But a huge part of the world was invested in the epic battle, which has been called the El-Classico, in the Cricket World Cup 2003. The fans of this sport were eagerly waiting, and it was valid because it was India vs Pakistan, the greatest Indian batting lineup against the fast and fierce bowling of Pakistan.

Apart from this, people were waiting for the clash of Sachin, the best batsman of the era, against Shoaib Akhtar, the fastest bowler of all time. Batting first, Pakistan scored 273 runs with a loss of 7 wickets, and opener Saeed Anwar played a knock of 101 runs from 126 balls.

Sachin, being senior, took the strike and started doing his usual bit of smashing the bowlers.

And then came the moment that defined the legacy of this day, even after 21 years. On the scoreboard, when India was 13 for 0 wickets and Sachin was on 6* Akhtar bowled a bouncer outside off stump. The master smashed that delivery with a slice over backward point; the ball glided in the air and reached the boundary, giving India an addition of 6 runs to its score. That day Sachin completely ‘Derailed’ the Rawalpindi Express of Pakistan.

The International body of cricket, ICC (International Cricket Council) shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Sachin Tendulkar goes big against Shoaib Akhtar.”

Watch the Video Here:

Even after two decades, this shot is pinned in the hearts of every cricket fan, and people have remembered it like a fresh memory. On that day, Sachin Tendulkar again proved why he is the greatest batsman.

In his innings, which again ended in the nervous 90's, he never let the Pakistani bowlers control the game. He started attacking the bowlers to make them lose confidence, resulting in Pakistani bowlers looking helpless in front of him.

Sachin scored 98 of 75 with a strike rate of 130.66 while chasing. India lost two wickets in the absence of a run, but he stood still and guided the team towards victory.

In the Cricket World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma played a shot like this against Pakistan, which was compared with this iconic shot.

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better? pic.twitter.com/M9k8z5lLQd — ICC (@ICC)