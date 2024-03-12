×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

'This is my first': Yashasvi Jaiswal enthralled after bagging the ICC Player of the Month Award

After an exceptional performance against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal has bagged the ICC Player of the Month Award. Jaiswal cut out a spirited image after winning.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
yashasvi jaiswal set to break virat kohli record
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
wing to a majestic display in the just culminated India vs England Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been acclaimed as the ICC Player of the Month. Jaiswal accumulated a whopping 712 runs in the series and was adjudged with the Player of the Series award. India won the 5-match affair with the score line of 4-1.

Also Read | Musheer, Iyer help MUM set 538-run target for VID in Ranji Trophy final

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the ICC Player of the Month Award

The exceptional performance on the international stage has landed Yashasvi Jaiswal an award from cricket's controlling body, ICC. The 22-year-old has bagged his first ICC Player of the Month award and in the process superseded New Zealand great Kane Williamson. Jaiswal's exploits have left the fans and experts mulling over the future of the talented youngster.

After taking the award from the ICC, a spirited Yashasvi expressed his views on the way the series transpired.

"I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates and I really enjoyed it," Jaiswal told ICC.

"It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series," Jaiswal added.

Also Read | Virat Kohli likely to be dropped from the T20 World Cup side: Reports

What's next for Yashasvi Jaiswal?

While the England series may go down as the one where Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed his raw form to develop into a mature batsman, he could continue the blitz in the upcoming IPL 2024. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and considering the form he is in, he could come in the Orange cap contention this time. The IPL 2024 is scheduled to take off from March 22, 2024. 
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

