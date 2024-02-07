Advertisement

After a fantastic three-match series between India and Afghanistan, it was time to reveal who won the much-awaited ‘Fielder of the Series’ medal, a ritual that has been continuing in the Indian dressing room since the ODI World Cup 2023. India's fielding coach, T. Dilip announced the winner after the conclusion of the third T20I in Bengaluru.

3 things you need to know

India won the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan 3-0

The third T20I saw two super overs being played for the first time in international cricket

India defeated Afghanistan in the third T20I by winning the second super over

Virat Kohli wins the 'Fielder of the Series' medal

Former India captain Virat Kohli was named the 'Fielder of the Series' for the Afghanistan T20I series. Kohli saved a potential six in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru that eventually helped India tie the game and enter the super-over. He also took a brilliant catch in the deep in the same match.

India's fielding coach T. Dilip described Kohli's performance as inspiring and urged the youngster to learn from the man. Apart from Kohli, Dilip also praised Rinku Singh for his fielding throughout the series against Afghanistan. However, it was Virat Kohli who won the medal. When Kohli received the medal, Rohit Sharma's reaction was unmissable.

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀



After a fantastic 3⃣-0⃣ win over Afghanistan, it's time to find out who won the much-awaited Fielder of the Series Medal 🏅😎



Check it out 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/N30kVdndzB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2024

“This guy has shown time and again split-second decision-making; whether to go for it or not. The way he keeps on coming at you, saving those runs, putting those dives, going to hotspots. You can't take your eyes off Virat Kohli. Before I announce the winner, I just want to tell you one thing. He took 2 medals in the World Cup,” Dilip said after the match.

“And I still remember in West Indies, when he told me that he didn't want to stand in slips, wanted to do in short or fine-leg; challenging youngsters that he wants to be the best in the WC, and he showed that. This is the intensity the man gives to the team. He not only does his job well but also inspires everyone. I would like youngsters to start replicating, doing half of it and the whole team will look very different. And today's winner is none other than Virat Kohli,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's performance with the bat was abysmal as he was dismissed for a golden duck. Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century to help India post a mammoth total of 212 runs. Afghanistan levelled the score in the second innings and the match went into super over.





