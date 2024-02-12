English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

THIS wicketkeeper is better than MS Dhoni: Alec Stewart says 'He’s got massive natural talent'

Former England wicket-keeper batsman, Alec Stewart names a keeper, who he deems has even quicker hands than one of the game's greats, MS Dhoni.

Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:ICC/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Aside from his batting and proficient leadership, MS Dhoni is known to turn the match on its head with his wicket-keeping skills as well. His quick work behind the wicket has frequently provided Team India and Chennai Super Kings with a much-needed breakthrough. The experts have given a breakdown of his technique and termed it as different from the one that has been carried out for ages. During his peak, MS Dhoni left the world astounded with his lightening fast stumpings, and now as the new talents are making their presence felt, a former England player has forwarded a name that he thinks has faster hands than Dhoni.

Also Read | Gilchrist, Hussey react to MS Dhoni using FRIEND's SHOP STICKER on bat

Advertisement

Alec Stewart says Ben Foakes 'has the quickest hands in the game'

According to former England wicket-keeping batter Alec Stewart, England's keeper Ben Foakes has quicker hands than former India captain, MS Dhoni. Talking to The Times, Stewart made his bold claim about Foakes. Praising Foakes, Stewart said the England wicketkeeper is naturally gifted and has the quickest hands in the world of cricket.  

Advertisement

“MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game and the ball stays in them. He does things that no one else can do. His hand speed is second to none. He’s got massive natural talent,” said Stewart.

Stewart is seemingly also a fan of Foakes' work ethic and said the player has an eye for detail and leaves nothing behind in achieving his objective.

Advertisement

“But his work ethic, and attention to detail, are as good as I’ve come across both when I played and since I’ve been in this role [Director of Surrey cricket club]. He leaves no stone unturned. He works on specifics and the quality of the work is impressive,” Stewart added.

Also Read | WATCH | Dhoni's WICKED answer when asked to reveal his leadership secret

Handy with the bat too

Stewart also promoted Foakes' batting ability, highlighting that he has been involved in some match-winning partnerships and his batting average is just shy of 40.

“People should not underestimate his batting. He averages just shy of 40 in first-class cricket and when he’s played for England he’s been involved in some match-winning partnerships. You need to be not only physically fit and strong, but mentally fit and strong. The biggest thing is, if you miss a chance, how do you deal with it? He’s good at that,” said Stewart.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPI Goes Global: Payments Now Accepted in 7 Countries | Full List

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement