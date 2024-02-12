Advertisement

Aside from his batting and proficient leadership, MS Dhoni is known to turn the match on its head with his wicket-keeping skills as well. His quick work behind the wicket has frequently provided Team India and Chennai Super Kings with a much-needed breakthrough. The experts have given a breakdown of his technique and termed it as different from the one that has been carried out for ages. During his peak, MS Dhoni left the world astounded with his lightening fast stumpings, and now as the new talents are making their presence felt, a former England player has forwarded a name that he thinks has faster hands than Dhoni.

Alec Stewart says Ben Foakes 'has the quickest hands in the game'

According to former England wicket-keeping batter Alec Stewart, England's keeper Ben Foakes has quicker hands than former India captain, MS Dhoni. Talking to The Times, Stewart made his bold claim about Foakes. Praising Foakes, Stewart said the England wicketkeeper is naturally gifted and has the quickest hands in the world of cricket.

“MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game and the ball stays in them. He does things that no one else can do. His hand speed is second to none. He’s got massive natural talent,” said Stewart.

Stewart is seemingly also a fan of Foakes' work ethic and said the player has an eye for detail and leaves nothing behind in achieving his objective.

“But his work ethic, and attention to detail, are as good as I’ve come across both when I played and since I’ve been in this role [Director of Surrey cricket club]. He leaves no stone unturned. He works on specifics and the quality of the work is impressive,” Stewart added.

A very nice low take followed by another good catch for Ben Foakes. #INDvENG #Foakes pic.twitter.com/kJN2rONDmS — Jugglingeek (@jugglingeek) February 4, 2024

Handy with the bat too

Stewart also promoted Foakes' batting ability, highlighting that he has been involved in some match-winning partnerships and his batting average is just shy of 40.

“People should not underestimate his batting. He averages just shy of 40 in first-class cricket and when he’s played for England he’s been involved in some match-winning partnerships. You need to be not only physically fit and strong, but mentally fit and strong. The biggest thing is, if you miss a chance, how do you deal with it? He’s good at that,” said Stewart.