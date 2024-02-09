Advertisement

India's U19 World Cup campaign has taken them to the final match against Australia following an exciting semifinal victory against Pakistan. The Australian squad, captained by Hugh Weibgen, chose to bowl first and restricted Pakistan to 179 runs in 48.5 overs. Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas both scored half-centuries for Pakistan, while Tom Straker took an outstanding six wickets for Australia. The Aussies persevered in the face of difficulties and wicket losses, and opener Harry Dixon made a vital half-century. Australia's triumph was eventually assured by lower-order batsman Oliver Peake's outstanding 49 not out, which sent them into the final match against India.

India defeated South Africa in the first semifinal match earlier in the week to guarantee their spot in the final match of the tournament and extend their record for the sixth time in the Under-19 World Cup. The Indian side, captained by Uday Sharan, defeated the Proteas by two wickets in a hard-fought match, demonstrating their skill and tenacity en route to the top match and defending their title.

5 young Indian stars who dominated the U-19 World Cup but vanished afterwards

The U-19 World Cup provides a pivotal platform for young cricketers to display their talents and prove their readiness to compete at the senior level. While some achieve stardom, many struggle to transition, raising questions about unfulfilled potential. Let's explore players unable to replicate U-19 success in senior cricket.

1. Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand made waves as captain of the triumphant 2012 U-19 World Cup squad, scoring a match-winning century (111 off 130 balls) in the final against hosts Australia. His outstanding performance drew considerable accolades, with cricket veterans such as Ian Chappell seeing his potential for international success. Chand's accomplishments thrust him into the spotlight, resulting in widespread media coverage upon his return home. He later wrote about his adventure in a book called “The Sky Is the Limit: My Journey to the World Cup.”

Despite his early success, Chand struggled to reproduce his form at the domestic level, resulting in a drop in performance. Despite efforts to revive his career, he struggled to turn his youthful prominence into continuous on-field success. In quest of fresh chances, Chand decided to go to the United States to participate in Major League Cricket, to represent America on the world stage.

2. Vijay Zol

Vijay Zol's cricket career began in the small hamlet of Jaina in Maharashtra, which lacked any significant cricketing facilities. However, his skill rapidly pushed him to prominence when he scored 451 runs in a Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in 2011. This outstanding performance drew notice and opened the way for Zol to lead the Indian squad at the 2014 U-19 World Cup in the UAE, where India finished in the quarterfinals.

Despite his promising start, Zol's career took an unexpected turn when his U-19 peers, notably Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson, advanced to the national team while he struggled to make an impact at that level. Nonetheless, Zol had an impressive start in first-class cricket, making a century for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' before going on to score a double-century for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Zol's talent also piqued the interest of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, which signed him in 2014. However, his career trend shifted drastically, and he has not played a single first-class match since 2019. In an unfortunate turn of events, Zol was charged with kidnapping and extortion in Aurangabad last year, placing more doubt on his cricket career.

@imVkohli with Under 19 skipper Vijay Zol :) pic.twitter.com/P2DRZ8SHDD — Virat Kohli FC (@ViratWorld) March 13, 2014

3. Ashok Menaria

Ashok Menaria, a talented left-handed batsman from Udaipur, rose to fame as India's captain during the 2010 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Despite commanding a group that contained future national team players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, and Jaydev Unadkat, Menaria's performance in the tournament was disappointing. He had a dismal campaign, scoring only 31 runs in five innings and contributing to India's sixth-place finish, which was a dramatic contrast to the team's normal international success.

Menaria went on to play first-class cricket for Rajasthan after his spell in the U-19 World Cup. However, his professional path was hampered when he became entangled in a dispute with the state cricket body. Menaria then decided to swap states, moving to Haryana in a quest of new prospects and a fresh start.

2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy - Winning Captain - Ashok Menaria (Haryana)#VijayHazareTrophy #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/43ZLyZTsGp — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) December 16, 2023

4. Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma, a wily medium-pacer from Punjab, attracted attention for his outstanding swing bowling at the 2012 tournament in Australia. With 12 wickets from six matches at an average of 15.75 (ER 3.62), Sharma's greatest effort came in the final, when his 4/54 reduced Australia to 225/8. India chased down the target, helped by Unmukt Chand's century. Sharma's ability earned him a contract with Kings XI Punjab for the 2013 Indian Premier League season. He demonstrated his abilities when playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. Despite winning two T20I matches against Zimbabwe in 2015, Sharma failed to impress and has not been picked since.

One Of My Favourite Batsmen Since Childhood. @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/DDf98cuE28 — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) May 4, 2023

5. Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul emerged as a major player in Virat Kohli's pace attack during the successful 2008 U-19 season, taking 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.40 and an economy rate of 4.27. Despite his early success, Kaul's transfer to the senior international level was difficult. He had previously made his first-class debut with Punjab before to the U-19 World Cup. Despite being given opportunities in three ODIs and three T20Is during the 2018-19 season based on his domestic prowess, Kaul unable to establish a lasting impression on the international arena, eventually resulting to his expulsion. Nonetheless, he has played for four different IPL teams.