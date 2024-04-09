Advertisement

WCL is a premier cricket league approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board and co-owned by Bollywood legend Mr. Ajay Devgn.

The league’s matches will be hosted at the prestigious Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, promising an exhilarating display of cricketing talent.

Under Mr. Puneet Singh’s ownership, the Australia Champions team is poised to make a strong impact in the upcoming season. The team will feature legendary players such as Shaun Marsh, Brett Lee, Tim Paine, and Ben Cutting, adding depth and experience to the squad.

Mr. Puneet Singh, Quoted:

Sports has always been my greatest passion, which is why I took up the opportunity to be part of Punjab De Sher team in CCL. The similar passion was the drive behind being a part of WCL by owning Australia Champions. The concept of WCL is excellent, England as the venue is fantastic, our team is exceptionally strong, and our enthusiasm for cricket knows no bounds.

Mr. Ajay Devgn, Co- Owner of WCL, Quoted:

I welcome Puneet to the WCL family. His interest in sports is vibrant with ownership of another cricket team, this time in WCL. Best wishes to you, Puneet.

Mr. Harshit Tomar, Founder & Owner of WCL, Quoted:

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Puneet Singh to the World Championship of Legends. His experience of having a team in a league before will be a great add-on for WCL. We look forward to witnessing the Australia Champions team’s performance under his leadership.”