Advertisement

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft re-opened the infamous three-year-old Sandpapergate incident when he hinted that the team's bowlers were aware of the tactics used for ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test match against South Africa. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, the bowlers who were a part of the particular Test match, had hit back with a joint statement in which they mentioned that they had no prior knowledge about the ploy. Australia's current Test captain Tim Paine recently shared his opinion regarding the whole controversy.

Australian cricket news: Tim Paine breaks his silence on the ball-tampering fiasco

The Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comments sent shockwaves across Australia and the globe and it even reignited the controversy. Pat Cummins and co. in their official statement mentioned that they were disheartened that their integrity was being questioned once again by some journalists and cricket experts. While speaking to reports in Hobart on Wednesday, Tim Paine pointed out that the Aussie players are 'grown men' and the concerned cricketers have spoken to each other and sorted things out.

The wicketkeeper-batsman empathised with the the four bowlers who featured in the 2018 Test match. He opined that the unit is frustrated that the Sandpapergate incident keeps popping up. However, he also pointed out that it is bound to crop and all the cricketers who were a part of the Test match will have to cope up with it. He also affirmed that Cameron Bancroft's recent comments will not have any impact on his chances of making a comeback in the Test side.

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comments

The 28-year-old batsman's comments have forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after three long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to re-investigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy of using sandpaper beforehand.

Australian cricket news: Ashes 2021 schedule announced

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the team's home schedule for 2021-22 home summer. As per Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series against Joe Root's men will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18).

Lock in these dates. Two huge #Ashes series are coming right up! 🔐



Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: https://t.co/IPV70lgiKu pic.twitter.com/s1UCND5qZK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 19, 2021

Image source: cricket.com.au