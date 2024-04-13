×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 19th, 2021 at 13:27 IST

Tim Paine calls Australians 'Grown Men' after Pat Cummins hits back at Cameron Bancroft

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine recently responded to Cameron Bancroft's latest comments regarding the infamous 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering incident.

Reported by: Aditya Desai
Tim Paine
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft re-opened the infamous three-year-old Sandpapergate incident when he hinted that the team's bowlers were aware of the tactics used for ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test match against South Africa. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, the bowlers who were a part of the particular Test match, had hit back with a joint statement in which they mentioned that they had no prior knowledge about the ploy. Australia's current Test captain Tim Paine recently shared his opinion regarding the whole controversy. 

Australian cricket news: Tim Paine breaks his silence on the ball-tampering fiasco 

The Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comments sent shockwaves across Australia and the globe and it even reignited the controversy. Pat Cummins and co. in their official statement mentioned that they were disheartened that their integrity was being questioned once again by some journalists and cricket experts. While speaking to reports in Hobart on Wednesday, Tim Paine pointed out that the Aussie players are 'grown men' and the concerned cricketers have spoken to each other and sorted things out. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman empathised with the the four bowlers who featured in the 2018 Test match. He opined that the unit is frustrated that the Sandpapergate incident keeps popping up. However, he also pointed out that it is bound to crop and all the cricketers who were a part of the Test match will have to cope up with it. He also affirmed that Cameron Bancroft's recent comments will not have any impact on his chances of making a comeback in the Test side. 

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comments

The 28-year-old batsman's comments have forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after three long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to re-investigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy of using sandpaper beforehand.

Australian cricket news: Ashes 2021 schedule announced 

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the team's home schedule for 2021-22 home summer. As per Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series against Joe Root's men will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18).

Image source: cricket.com.au

 

Advertisement

Published May 19th, 2021 at 13:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

3 hours ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Photos

Bengaluru Blast Terrorist

3 hours ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

3 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

4 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

4 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

4 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

4 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

4 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

4 hours ago
DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 hours ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 hours ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

5 hours ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

5 hours ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

5 hours ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

5 hours ago
Mosquito bites

Prevent Mosquito Attacks

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World7 hours ago

  2. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World8 hours ago

  3. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News9 hours ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His B'day | VIRAL

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo