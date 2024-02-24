Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket great, made history on February 24, 2010 when he became the first person to reach a double hundred in One Day Internationals (ODIs). In an iconic encounter against South Africa, Tendulkar displayed his incredible skill by hitting 200 runs off just 147 balls. This astounding performance was accomplished during that match.

OTD: Sachin Tendulkar created ODI history against South Africa

The only other cricket player to score two hundred in an ODI before Tendulkar was Australia's Belinda Clark. Clark accomplished this feat in a 1997 Women's World Cup match in Mumbai against Denmark. Renowned for his legendary commentary, Ravi Shastri was given the honour of recounting this momentous occasion in international cricket, so immortalising Tendulkar's ground-breaking feat.

Tendulkar's amazing performance, which took place at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, captured the attention of cricket fans all around the globe with his extraordinary batting prowess and was a critical turning point in the history of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar demonstrated his talent as India's total neared 400 runs when he skilfully guided a yorker from Charl Langeveldt for a single. Tendulkar lifted his hands in excitement, expressing his joy and pleasure at the team's accomplishment of a major milestone. As the country saw history being made on the cricket pitch, Tendulkar's victorious gesture captured the happiness and pride of the whole country. Ravi Shastri expressed the feeling of the whole nation during the commentary of the match, he said:

“First man on the planet to reach 200. And it’s the superman from India, Sachin Tendulkar. Take a bow, Master.”

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2010



The legendary @sachin_rt created history by becoming the first batter to score an ODI Double Hundred in Mens Cricket 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NCcnQkhkcj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2024

Celebrating the 14th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's epic innings, Indian cricket fans continue to rejoice over the renowned cricketer's astounding performance.

Tendulkar's quest to cricketing fame began during a historic contest in which India, after deciding to bat first, suffered an early blow with the removal of Virender Sehwag by Wayne Parnell. However, Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik formed a spectacular combination that calmed the ship, scoring a daunting 194 runs for the second wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar completed his fifty in just 37 balls, demonstrating his characteristic attacking approach and laying the groundwork for an outstanding show of batting brilliance. With relentless persistence, he achieved the coveted century off 90 balls, laying the groundwork for an incredible innings. Tendulkar continued to dominate the opposition, constantly pushing the boundaries till he achieved the incredible accomplishment of reaching a double hundred off just 147 balls. His outstanding effort helped India to a daunting score of 401 for 3 in their allocated 50 overs.

The ‘God of Cricket’ was justifiably named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance as the Men in Blue won by 153 runs. Tendulkar's famous innings not only made an indelible mark on cricket history, but also brought enormous delight and pride to supporters all around the country.