Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Today in History: Sachin Tendulkar makes history as first cricketer to achieve ODI double century

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar created history by becoming the first cricketer to achieve a double century in a One Day International (ODI) match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
sachin tendulkar double hundred in odi
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket great, made history on February 24, 2010 when he became the first person to reach a double hundred in One Day Internationals (ODIs). In an iconic encounter against South Africa, Tendulkar displayed his incredible skill by hitting 200 runs off just 147 balls. This astounding performance was accomplished during that match.

Also Read: Debutant Akash Deep delighted after fulfilling late father's dream

Advertisement

OTD: Sachin Tendulkar created ODI history against South Africa

The only other cricket player to score two hundred in an ODI before Tendulkar was Australia's Belinda Clark. Clark accomplished this feat in a 1997 Women's World Cup match in Mumbai against Denmark. Renowned for his legendary commentary, Ravi Shastri was given the honour of recounting this momentous occasion in international cricket, so immortalising Tendulkar's ground-breaking feat.

Advertisement

Tendulkar's amazing performance, which took place at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, captured the attention of cricket fans all around the globe with his extraordinary batting prowess and was a critical turning point in the history of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar demonstrated his talent as India's total neared 400 runs when he skilfully guided a yorker from Charl Langeveldt for a single. Tendulkar lifted his hands in excitement, expressing his joy and pleasure at the team's accomplishment of a major milestone. As the country saw history being made on the cricket pitch, Tendulkar's victorious gesture captured the happiness and pride of the whole country. Ravi Shastri expressed the feeling of the whole nation during the commentary of the match, he said: 

Advertisement

“First man on the planet to reach 200. And it’s the superman from India, Sachin Tendulkar. Take a bow, Master.”

Also Read: IND vs ENG: RP Singh showers heavy praise on Akash Deep

Celebrating the 14th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's epic innings, Indian cricket fans continue to rejoice over the renowned cricketer's astounding performance.

Advertisement

Tendulkar's quest to cricketing fame began during a historic contest in which India, after deciding to bat first, suffered an early blow with the removal of Virender Sehwag by Wayne Parnell. However, Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik formed a spectacular combination that calmed the ship, scoring a daunting 194 runs for the second wicket.

 Sachin Tendulkar completed his fifty in just 37 balls, demonstrating his characteristic attacking approach and laying the groundwork for an outstanding show of batting brilliance. With relentless persistence, he achieved the coveted century off 90 balls, laying the groundwork for an incredible innings. Tendulkar continued to dominate the opposition, constantly pushing the boundaries till he achieved the incredible accomplishment of reaching a double hundred off just 147 balls. His outstanding effort helped India to a daunting score of 401 for 3 in their allocated 50 overs.

Advertisement

The ‘God of Cricket’ was justifiably named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance as the Men in Blue won by 153 runs. Tendulkar's famous innings not only made an indelible mark on cricket history, but also brought enormous delight and pride to supporters all around the country.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

15 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: NHRC Team in Sandeshkhali For Second Consecutive Day

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Aditi Rao Shares BTS From Hiramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Kangana Ranaut Says Film Personalities Are Hooked On To Dark Web

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Gears Up for Major Civil-Police Reshuffle

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo