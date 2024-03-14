Advertisement

In the final Test match of the series, India secured a resounding victory against England, winning by an innings and 64 runs. This win marked India's triumph in the series, with a final standing of 4-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Series, while Kuldeep Yadav, with his 5-wicket haul and crucial contributions, was named the Player of the Match. Notable performances included Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's centuries in India's first innings, complemented by exceptional bowling displays from Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was reprimanded by Sunil Gavaskar before the England series

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed everyone with his brilliance when he scored 712 runs in a five-match series against England. This demonstrated his ability as a developing player on the international cricket stage.

The renowned Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has provided details of his conversation with Jaiswal when on tour in South Africa. Gavaskar revealed in a Hindustan Times piece that he had given the young opener a gentle rebuke during their conversations. Sunil Gavaskar disclosed that he had taken issue with Jaiswal for losing his wicket following strong starts, citing a specific incident from the second Test against the West Indies earlier in the year.

Gavaskar, nevertheless, was pleased to see Yashasvi Jaiswal take his advise and turn it into outstanding results. The legendary Indian cricket player praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's reaction, pointing out that he went on to make two double hundreds against England in the next series.

Regarding Jaiswal's future, Sunil Gavaskar was upbeat, expressing his hope that the gifted opener will keep reaching new heights in his cricket career. Sunil Gavaskar said:

"It felt very nice to see Yashasvi getting all those runs and the manner in which he dominated the attack. I had mildly reprimanded him in the hotel elevator on Day 1 of the first Test in South Africa for throwing away his wicket in Trinidad (previous Test) after a good 50 plus score and told him never to do the bowlers any favour. Thankfully, he listened to me and got two big doubles in this series," "He got three other half centuries and forgot what I had told him there. But hey, who listens to anyone when one is in his 20s. I didn't either. Hopefully, he will go on to bigger things and never forgets that he is what he is because of Indian cricket,"

With his outstanding performance in the five-match series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his major bow in international cricket. The energetic opener demonstrated his batting ability by scoring an incredible 712 runs in nine innings, including two outstanding double hundreds.

Jaiswal became only the second Indian batter to hit more than 700 runs in a bilateral Test series by accomplishing this incredible milestone, following in the footsteps of the great Sunil Gavaskar. He reached new heights in the Test rankings, where he is presently ranked eighth after the most recent update, thanks to his outstanding demonstration of talent and consistency.

In February, Jaiswal was bestowed with yet another honour: the ICC Player of the Month title, which served as a testament to his brilliance as one of the game's most promising players.