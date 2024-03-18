×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Top-5 bowlers with most wickets during the Powerplay overs in IPL

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, let's focus on one of the uncommon factors. Let's take a look at the Top-5 bowlers with most wickets during the powerplay.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the IPL 2024 about to begin, we are focusing on some of the aspects that are not widely discussed. While you might be expert enough the top run-getter in the league and also have a bright idea about who has picked the most wickets in the IPL. But upon adding more classification to the category can you name the bowler who has picked the most wickets during the powerplay? It's not Malinga or Bumrah, so who is the one, let's find out the answer by taking a list of Top-5 individuals with the most scalps during the Powerplay.

Also Read | Mushfiqur Rahim MOCKS Sri Lanka team with broken helmet celebration

  • Umesh Yadav

The veteran Indian bowler is number 5 in the list. He has picked a total of 55 wickets in Powerplay.

  • Deepak Chahar

MS Dhoni has utilized the potential of Deepak Chahar to the full extent in the IPL. The bowler on occasion has bowled four overs straight in his spell. He gets introduced during the Powerplay overs and finishes his spell in the initial overs, thus wickets ought to come. He also has taken 55 wickets in the first 6 overs.

Also Read | Why RCB's WPL win might change the course of women's cricket forever

  • Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is the next one in line, he has taken 57 wickets during the Powerplay overs.

  • Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan did not give the batsmen any breathing space even in IPL. He took 57 wickets during the Powerplay overs.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts as he has till now taken 64 wickets during the Powerplay overs in IPL.

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

