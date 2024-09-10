sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:59 IST, September 10th 2024

Toss delayed for a second day in Afghanistan-New Zealand one-off test match in Greater Noida

Overnight rain resulted in the toss again being delayed on Day 2 of the cricket test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. No play was possible on Day 1 because of a wet outfield, despite ground staff at the Greater Noida Sports Complex working hard to get the game started.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi looks through a TV camera as wet field delayed the first day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, India | Image: AP
