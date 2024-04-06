Advertisement

The T20 World cup 2024 is starting in June and all the teams are preparing for this big tournament. Some teams are playing matches, some players are playing in the T20 leagues like IPL and other things. But the Pakistan T20 cricket team is preparing as they are going for a war. Some of the players were seen training at Abbottabad’s Army School for Physical Training.

The sight of cricketers like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed embracing these rigorous exercises adds to the intrigue. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the purpose of such training, one thing is clear: it has certainly captured the attention and imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, who eagerly await to see how this unique preparation translates onto the cricket field.

Advertisement

The social media is filled with memes on these videos, let’s have a look.

I feel like this training and fitness camp is all about "How to injure already injury prone players" #PCT



Video courtesy : Iftimania insta pic.twitter.com/8hNqoIlaHT — Mariya Rajput (@mariya_raj10) April 5, 2024

Which Mission is Pakistan Cricket Team Preparing for 🤔



This Kind of training can be injury prone for players, if anyone slips on this rocky areas 🤐



God knows what they all are doing 😬 #PakistanCricket #SRHvsCSK #CSKvsSRH #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/Gm3kvt7Tcy — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 5, 2024

Cricket training ❌



Asli maqsad ✅



Pakistan isn't even hiding it anymore. pic.twitter.com/R8BqOD9bgC — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) April 6, 2024

Ye WC khelne jaa rhe hain ya Amerika par attack ? 😭

pic.twitter.com/v52QDNKVHS — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) April 6, 2024