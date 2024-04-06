×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

“Training Ka Tareeka Thoda Casual Hai”: Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pakistan cricket team's army-style training session, including carrying rocks and sniper drills, sparks curiosity and amusement, inspiring memes online.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training | Image:X
The T20 World cup 2024 is starting in June and all the teams are preparing for this big tournament. Some teams are playing matches, some players are playing in the T20 leagues like IPL and other things. But the Pakistan T20 cricket team is preparing as they are going for a war. Some of the players were seen training at Abbottabad’s Army School for Physical Training.

The sight of cricketers like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed embracing these rigorous exercises adds to the intrigue. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the purpose of such training, one thing is clear: it has certainly captured the attention and imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, who eagerly await to see how this unique preparation translates onto the cricket field.

The social media is filled with memes on these videos, let’s have a look.

Viral Videos:

 

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

