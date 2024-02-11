Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:57 IST
U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A complete list of winners and runners-up of all-time
The complete roster of ICC U-19 World Cup champions and finalists, spanning 14 editions, is presented here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Five-time champions India will face Australia in the final of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. India, led by Uday Saharan, hopes to win their sixth title in a record-breaking ninth final appearance and defend their crown in South Africa.
India holds the record for the most World Cup triumphs, followed by Australia, which has won the championship three times. Pakistan has won the U-19 World Cup twice, in 2004 and 2006, with England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh each winning once.
Advertisement
Also Read: India's new star Akash Deep reflects on life-altering family tragedy
U-19 Cricket World Cup: Winners and Runners-Up Throughout the Years
Here's a comprehensive list of the champions and runners-up for each U-19 Cricket World Cup edition:
- 2022: Winner - India, Runner-Up - England
- 2020: Winner - Bangladesh, Runner-Up - India
- 2018: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Australia
- 2016: Winner - West Indies, Runner-Up - India
- 2014: Winner - South Africa, Runner-Up - Pakistan
- 2012: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Australia
- 2010: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - Pakistan
- 2008: Winner - India, Runner-Up - South Africa
- 2006: Winner - Pakistan, Runner-Up - India
- 2004: Winner - Pakistan, Runner-Up - West Indies
- 2002: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - South Africa
- 2000: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Sri Lanka
- 1998: Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand
- 1988: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - Pakistan
This prestigious tournament has showcased the emerging talent and competitive spirit of young cricketers across the globe for over 30 years.
India vs Australia predicted XIs for U-19 World Cup final
INDIA U-19 - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
AUSTRALIA U-19 - Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Advertisement
Also Read: IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage
India vs Australia squads U-19 World Cup final
INDIA: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
AUSTRALIA: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.