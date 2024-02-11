Advertisement

Five-time champions India will face Australia in the final of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. India, led by Uday Saharan, hopes to win their sixth title in a record-breaking ninth final appearance and defend their crown in South Africa.

India holds the record for the most World Cup triumphs, followed by Australia, which has won the championship three times. Pakistan has won the U-19 World Cup twice, in 2004 and 2006, with England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh each winning once.

Advertisement

Also Read: India's new star Akash Deep reflects on life-altering family tragedy

U-19 Cricket World Cup: Winners and Runners-Up Throughout the Years

Here's a comprehensive list of the champions and runners-up for each U-19 Cricket World Cup edition:

2022: Winner - India, Runner-Up - England

2020: Winner - Bangladesh, Runner-Up - India

2018: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Australia

2016: Winner - West Indies, Runner-Up - India

2014: Winner - South Africa, Runner-Up - Pakistan

2012: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Australia

2010: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - Pakistan

2008: Winner - India, Runner-Up - South Africa

2006: Winner - Pakistan, Runner-Up - India

2004: Winner - Pakistan, Runner-Up - West Indies

2002: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - South Africa

2000: Winner - India, Runner-Up - Sri Lanka

1998: Winner - England, Runner-Up - New Zealand

1988: Winner - Australia, Runner-Up - Pakistan

This prestigious tournament has showcased the emerging talent and competitive spirit of young cricketers across the globe for over 30 years.

India vs Australia predicted XIs for U-19 World Cup final

INDIA U-19 - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

AUSTRALIA U-19 - Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Advertisement

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

India vs Australia squads U-19 World Cup final

INDIA: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

AUSTRALIA: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor