English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Rizwan gets lengthy ban for match-fixing attempts in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was also named among those charged and is currently serving a two-year ban.

Press Trust Of India
Cricket representative image
Cricket representative image | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed was on Thursday banned for 17-and-a-half years from all cricket for making various attempts to fix matches during the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2021.

"Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers," ICC General Manager Integrity, Alex Marshall said in an ICC statement.

Advertisement

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with." Abu Dhabi T10, approved by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), was launched in 2017 Rizwan is among eight players and officials charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB in September last year.

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was also named among those charged and is currently serving a two-year ban.

Advertisement

The ban, which backdates to September 19, 2023, was imposed after Rizwan failed to respond to charges related to his involvement in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.

He faced charges under various articles of the Anti-Corruption Code, including attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 on three separate occasions (Article 2.1.1).

Advertisement

He was also charged offering rewards to induce corrupt conduct (Article 2.1.3), and failing to disclose full details of approaches received to engage in corrupt conduct (Article 2.4.4).

Additionally, he was charged with failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation (Article 2.4.6).

Advertisement

Rizwan by failing to respond to the charges, was deemed guilty of the offences and waived his right to a hearing. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

5 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

5 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

5 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

21 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

21 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

21 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Chalo LIVE: 3 Union Ministers to Meet Farmer Leaders Shortly

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. After Japan, UK slips into recession

    Economy News28 minutes ago

  4. 'It was MY WRONG CALL': Jadeja's FIRST REACTION to Sarfaraz Khan run-out

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Jadeja hits ASTONISHING six; Stokes can't believe it, Rohit LAUGHS

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo