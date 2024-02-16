Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England, India scored 445 runs in the first innings. At the end of day two, England trailed by 238 runs with a score of 207/2. Ben Duckett scored an undefeated 133*, and Ollie Pope added 39 runs before being removed by Mohammed Siraj. R. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were prominent bowlers for India, each taking one wicket. India feels confident in their chances of winning the match, while England will challenge the hosts at home.

England’s Ollie Pope reverse-scoops Ravindra Jadeja over the wicketkeeper

Ollie Pope's bold stroke took the attention during India's third Test against England in Rajkot, exciting both spectators and players. With a strong flick of his wrist, Pope completed an uncommon shot that drew similarities to legendary Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was known for his quirky strokes, including the famed "Dilscoop."

On the second day of the Test match, England was 445 runs behind the powerful Indian team led by the star skipper Rohit Sharma. Despite the pressure, Ollie Pope maintained excellent calm at the crease. It was at this critical juncture that he chose to unleash his imagination.

In the 27th over, Ravindra Jadeja took the ball. Pope demonstrated his extraordinary talent with the fourth ball of his over, a reverse scoop over the wicketkeeper's head. The ball went past Dhruv Jurel's right shoulder, puzzling him briefly as he tried to see if it had made touch with his helmet.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, positioned at first slip, couldn't stop laughing at the English batsman's bold shot. The image bore an uncanny similarity to the classic Dilscoop, which left admirers in amazement.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the Test match, Ravichandran Ashwin took his 500th wicket. India finished their innings with 445 runs, firmly establishing their dominant advantage. The England batsmen, headed by Ben Duckett's outstanding century, got off to a good start. At the stumps on Day 2 England made 207 for the loss of two wickets as they trail the home side by 238 runs, looking to close the run difference further on Day 3 of the match.