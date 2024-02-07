Advertisement

In the Ranji Trophy Plate Group game between Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh, Tanmay Agarwal showcased an extraordinary performance, smashing an unbeaten 323 off just 160 balls. This onslaught propelled the hosts to a total of 529 in a mere 48 overs, achieving a remarkable run rate of 11.02.

Batting first, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 172 runs in 29.4 overs

Hyderabad smashed 529 runs in just 48 overs to end the day with a lead of 357

Tanmay Agarwal scored 323 including 21 sixes and 33 boundaries

Tanmay Agarwal registers the fastest First-Class triple century

Tanmay Agarwal completed his triple century in just 147 balls, setting a new record for the fastest triple ton in the history of first-class cricket by balls taken. This surpassed the previous record held by Marco Marais, who achieved it in 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017.

Tanmay Agarwal's milestone was accomplished in 183 minutes, making it the second-quickest by time taken. It ranks just behind Denis Compton's triple century, which took 181 minutes (261 balls) for MCC against North Eastern Transvaal in 1948. Tanmay took 119 balls to reach his double century, the fastest by an Indian batter in first-class cricket.

Fastest triple-century scored in First-Class cricket

Player Balls Team Opponent Year TANMAY AGARWAL 147 HYDERABAD ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2024 MARCO MARAIS 191 BORDER E PROVINCE 2017 CHARLES MACARTNEY 221 AUSTRALIANS NOTTINGHAMSHIRE 1921 FRANK WOOLEY 230 M.C.C TASMANIA 1912 KEN RUTHERFORD 234 N ZEALANDERS DB CLOSE'S XI 1986