The recent ICC Men's U19 World Cup final between India and Australia not only showcased the talent and potential of young cricketers but also provided a glimpse into the future stars of international cricket.

Among the talented pool of U-19 players, several individuals stand out with their exceptional skills and promising performances, hinting at their capability to shine at the senior level and become worldwide stars.

Under-19 players who have the potential to become world beaters in international cricket

Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas are three budding talents from India who have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and experts alike. Meanwhile, Ubaid Shah of Pakistan and Australia's Mahli Beardman have also captivated the interest of commentariats.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan, known for his elegant stroke play and solid technique, has shown maturity beyond his years in handling pressure situations. He is the younger brother of India batsman Sarfaraz Khan.

Uday Saharan

Uday Saharan, with his explosive batting style and ability to anchor the innings, has displayed glimpses of brilliance reminiscent of seasoned campaigners. He led the Indian team undefeated into the final of the U-19 World Cup. However, India lost to Australia in the summit clash to end their campaign on a sour note.

Sachin Dhas

Sachin Dhas, a promising all-rounder, has impressed with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, showcasing his versatility on the field. He scored crucial match-winning runs for India against South Africa in the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup.

Ubaid Shah

From across the border, Ubaid Shah represents Pakistan's burgeoning talent pool. With his lethal pace bowling and ability to extract movement off the pitch, Shah has the potential to trouble even the most accomplished batsmen at the senior level. His elder brother, Naseem Shah, is currently making a name for himself at the highest stage.

Mahli Beardman

Australia's Mahli Beardman is another exciting prospect who has left a lasting impression on cricket enthusiasts with his exceptional bowling skills. His standout performances in the U19 World Cup final highlighted his potential to make a significant impact on the international stage in the years to come.

While India and Australia battled it out in the U-19 World Cup final, the tournament also served as a platform for these young talents to showcase their abilities and announce their arrival on the world stage.