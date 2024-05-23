Advertisement

USA and Bangladesh are all set to play the second T20 international of a three-match T20 series as both the nations are revving up their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 which starts in June in USA and West Indies. Bangladesh lost the first USA vs BAN T20I with Corey Anderson emerging as the star.

Where will USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match be held?

The second T20I international of the series between USA and Bangladesh will be held at the Prairie View Cricket Complex.

When will USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match be played?

The second T20I international of USA vs Bangladesh three match T20 series will be played on Tuesday May 21st at 10 AM CST. (8:30 PM IST)

How do I watch USA vs Bangladesh T20 LIVE telecast in India?

The second T20I international of USA vs Bangladesh three-match T20 series does not have a television broadcast partner in India.

How to watch USA vs Bangladesh live streaming of the T20 match in India?

Fans in India can watch the first match of USA vs Bangladesh live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.

How to watch USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match live streaming in USA?

Fans living in USA can watch their team in action as USA vs Bangladesh live streaming and USA vs BAN live telecast is available on Willow TV. The match starts at 10:30 AM CST.

How to watch USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match live streaming in Bangladesh?

USA vs Bangladesh live streaming in Bangladesh is available on Tofee app and live streamed on Nagorik TV. The match will start at 9:00 PM Bangladesh Time.

How to watch USA vs BAN live streaming in the UK?

USA vs Bangladesh live streaming in UK will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch USA vs Bangladesh live streaming in Australia?

The USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match live streaming in Australia will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch USA vs Bangladesh live streaming in Middle East and North Africa?

There is no official channel assigned for USA vs Bangladesh T20 series match in Middle East and North Africa.