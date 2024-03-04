English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Mandhana departs

In match No. 11 of WPL 2024, Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the UPW vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
UPW vs RCB
UPW vs RCB | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Mandhana departs after an exquisite innings
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Score Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: First wicket goes down
8: 42 IST, March 4th 2024

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana goes after scoring 80 runs. RCB 150/2 after 16.5 overs.

8: 34 IST, March 4th 2024

RCB is well positioned to put on a big total on the board. RCB 133/1 after 15.1 overs.

7: 51 IST, March 4th 2024

After an explosive innings, Meghana departs after scoring 28. RCB-51/1 after 5.3 overs.

7: 37 IST, March 4th 2024

RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Meghana are in the middle. RCB-14/0 after 2 overs.

7: 06 IST, March 4th 2024

UPW captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elects to bowl first.

7: 06 IST, March 4th 2024

The live telecast of UPW vs RCB WPL match will take place on the Sports18 channel. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.

7: 04 IST, March 4th 2024

The UPW vs RCB encounter will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

7: 02 IST, March 4th 2024

Good evening folks and welcome to yet another exciting WPL spectacle. Today UPW will take on RCB. Both the teams have identical figures on the league table. However, one team would take the lead over the other today. So, who is it going to be, let's stay patient to find that out.

