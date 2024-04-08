Advertisement

On Saturday, as the world celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz took the opportunity to promote the legacy of the women of Uttar Pradesh. Having announced their collaboration with UN Women to promote gender equality, the UP Warriorz took time off the field during the recently concluded WPL 2024 season to team up with St+art Foundation for a mural that celebrates the diverse stories of women in Uttar Pradesh.

This powerful piece of artwork in the heart of South Delhi, painted on a municipal school building was designed by the artist Sadhna Prasad. To show their support in painting the mural, Sadhna and her team were joined by UP Warriorz Team Owner Jinisha Sharma, along with star players from the team, including Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone and Saima Thakur, among others. Also present at the location was UN Women India Deputy Country Representative) Kanta Singh, who is also a decorated former volleyball player.

From farmers to handicraft artists, the mural encompasses womanhood across different professions, ages, and life experiences in the state. It honours women from different ethnic groups, showing their vibrant cultural background by using traditional clothing with local designs and important symbols from their culture.

The mural will also represent the achievements of women in sports, particularly the women's cricket team as they continue to shatter the stereotypes on and off the field, track and other walks of life. With cricket bats, balls, and stumps mixed into the mural along with the culture and history of Uttar Pradesh, it shows the progress of local talents from fighting for their basic rights to legendary status. The mural shows how sports can bring about development with strokes of toughness, as it aims to inspire young girls and women to go after their dreams in life.

“We, UP Warriorz, were thinking about how to champion certain topics and conversations as a sports team. We aimed to bring a little bit of UP’s rich heritage to New Delhi and help facilitate holistic development for women, which needs to be talked about. The mural is a tribute to the inspirational women icons around us — on and off the field. It also educates the young students at the Municipal Corporation School about these heroes who serve as an inspiration. Celebrating through street art in the heart of the capital was the most democratic choice. It includes, regardless of age and socio-economic barriers. We are really happy to have tied up with the UN Women and working on this mural with my team and St+art Foundation, and Sadhna, opens the scope to wider development,” said Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports.

"Sport has the power to change lives. The ability to advance gender equality through women in leadership roles, as shown in the mural, represents the continual need to invest in women. Our collaboration with UP Warriorz as the Generation Equality Allies, is a powerful step towards influencing and shaping the next generation through sports,” said Kanta Singh, UN Women India Deputy Country Representative.