English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:38 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Updates: Match Begins

Today in the WPL 2024, Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants here at republicworld.com. Know the UPW vs GG live score instantly through this blog.

Republic Sports Desk
wpl live blog
wpl live blog | Image: WPL/X
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants updates: Match Begins
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants updates: Toss update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants updates: How to watch the match live?
  • Listen to this article
7: 38 IST, March 1st 2024

Gujarat Giants off to a flier. They have quickly raced to 219 AFTER 2 OVERS.

7: 15 IST, March 1st 2024

UPW wins toss opts to bowl first.

Advertisement
6: 53 IST, March 1st 2024

Fans can catch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants on Sports 18. The WPL match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App.

6: 49 IST, March 1st 2024

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will began from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Advertisement
6: 48 IST, March 1st 2024

Good evening folks. Welcome to yet another live blog of WPL 2024. Today the teams of UP and Guajrat will be in front of each other, Both the teams are struggling at the moment, and need a get going. The focus will be on Gujarat Giants as they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. They have played two and have lost two. UP on the other hand are relatively better with one victory under their belt in three matches. So, an enthralling action is in the waits. Stay at the space to catch the live updates of the UPW vs GG match. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

2 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

2 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

10 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

10 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

11 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Play Store delists Naukri, 99 acres, founder confirms

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  2. BJP May Field Yuvraj Singh From Jalandhar, Pawan Singh From Asansol

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. Woman Expresses Gratitude for Finding Her Lost iPhone in 3 Hours

    Info15 minutes ago

  4. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Aditya-Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo