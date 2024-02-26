Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals updates: UP in a deep pit

The WPL 2024 action will witness the contest between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. Catch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Get hold of all the live score updates instantly through this live blog.

Republic Sports Desk
UPW vs DC
UPW vs DC | Image: WPL/X
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals updates: UP falls deep in a pit
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals updates: DC dominates initial proceedings
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals updates: Match begins
  • Listen to this article
8: 23 IST, February 26th 2024

12 overs have gone by. UP Warriorz are 5 down at the score of 60. 

7: 50 IST, February 26th 2024

UP Warriorz are in huge trouble as three batters have departed early. UP-16/3 after 5 overs.

Advertisement
7: 36 IST, February 26th 2024

The UPW vs DC match has begun. UPW-7/0 after 1.5 overs.

7: 17 IST, February 26th 2024

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to field first.

Advertisement
7: 16 IST, February 26th 2024

The UPW vs DC WPL 2024 match will live telecast on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema APP.

7: 14 IST, February 26th 2024

The UPW vs DC match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement
7: 12 IST, February 26th 2024

Good evening folks, today in the WPL 2024, UP Warriorz will take on Delhi Capitals. Both the teams have started on a losing note, and both would look to get their first victory today. However, only one would succeed. Thus, an intriguing set of action is in the waits. Catch all the updates related to the match here through this blog.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

4 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

4 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

4 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Patriarchal Attitude: SC Raps ICG on Permanent Commissioning of Women

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma disappointed with the reception a home victory gets

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info16 minutes ago

  4. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo