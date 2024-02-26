Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:23 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals updates: UP in a deep pit
The WPL 2024 action will witness the contest between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. Catch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Get hold of all the live score updates instantly through this live blog.
8: 23 IST, February 26th 2024
12 overs have gone by. UP Warriorz are 5 down at the score of 60.
7: 50 IST, February 26th 2024
UP Warriorz are in huge trouble as three batters have departed early. UP-16/3 after 5 overs.
7: 36 IST, February 26th 2024
The UPW vs DC match has begun. UPW-7/0 after 1.5 overs.
7: 17 IST, February 26th 2024
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to field first.
7: 16 IST, February 26th 2024
The UPW vs DC WPL 2024 match will live telecast on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema APP.
7: 14 IST, February 26th 2024
The UPW vs DC match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.
7: 12 IST, February 26th 2024
Good evening folks, today in the WPL 2024, UP Warriorz will take on Delhi Capitals. Both the teams have started on a losing note, and both would look to get their first victory today. However, only one would succeed. Thus, an intriguing set of action is in the waits. Catch all the updates related to the match here through this blog.
