Team India has announced an updated squad for the upcoming Test in Vizag. The Men in Blue lost two prominent cricketers due to injuries, and the management had to act fast to rebound from the loss and sweep the series. Fortunately, two stars earned their maiden India call-ups, one of them being Sarfaraz Khan, who has been a prolific player in the domestic circuit. A team India call-up has been long overdue for the player, and one of his Mumbai teammates, Suryakumar Yadav, shares his excitement on social media.

3 things you need to know

Sarfaraz Khan and Sourabh Kumar earned their maiden India call-up for the IND-ENG Test match

Sarfaraz Khan plays for the MCA and has represented India A as well

Sarfaraz & Sourabh were added after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out

Suryakumar Yadav was ecstatic with joy for his Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan

World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav was filled with joy after it was announced that Sarfaraz Khan was one of the uncapped players who received their maiden India call-up. Sarfaraz will be in action with the Team against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. On the social media platform Instagram, SKY shared a story for his MCA teammate and expressed his joy. While captioning the story, he wrote, “Happiest here. Man India call up. Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo.”

Sarfaraz was one of three cricketers selected for the squad, with Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar. On Monday, January 29, the BCCI announced the decision after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out owing to quadriceps soreness and hamstring injuries, respectively.

India squad for 2nd Test match against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (Wk), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah [VC], Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar