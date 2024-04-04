×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Uttarakhand Premier League invites applications to acquire franchise in new T20 tournament

The inaugural season of UPL will be held in the first week of June. The league will see a mix of local cricketers from the state of Uttarakhand.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Uttarakhand Premier League
Uttarakhand Premier League | Image:Special arrangement
The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Wednesday announced that they have opened expressions of interest for individuals and business companies who are looking to acquire franchisees in the Uttarakhand Premiere League (UPL). This application invites business entities, individual investors to come and join hands with Cricket Association of Uttarakhand in nurturing the development of cricket within the state of Uttarakhand.

The league will feature both Men and Women’s team. There will be three Women’s team and Six Men’s team participating in the league. Notably, the league will witness players who hail from the state of Uttarakhand. The allocation of the franchise teams will be facilitated by the governing council of UPL, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

The league envisions a collaborative effort wherein franchise owners actively engage in nurturing local talent and promoting the spirit of cricket across Uttarakhand. To ensure a world-class experience, the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has joined forces with Sspark Company, a company with proven expertise in organizing major cricket leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T10. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between CAU and Sspark Company for the second edition of Uttarakhand Premier League. This partnership signifies a shift towards a franchise-based model, similar to the Indian Premier League, where teams will bid to acquire talented players from a pool.

Mahim Verma, Hon Secretary CAU said,”We are delighted that CAU is stating its own franchisee based T20 league this year. This league is sure to generate a lot of excitement and provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills.”

Those interested in buying a franchise are requested to submit their expressions of interest  to operations@uplt20.com by 6pm IST on the 10th April, 2024. The final decision-making authority lies with the governing council.

The inaugural season of UPL will be held in the first week of June. The league will see a mix of local cricketers from the state of Uttarakhand and the teams will battle it out.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

