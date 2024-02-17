Advertisement

Day three of the third Test match between India and England saw a fierce struggle that the cricket world watched on Saturday, with the series narrowly tied at one. With eight wickets remaining, the visitors were down by 237 runs with the match hanging in the balance. But the previous evening, India suffered a blow when they learned that their star spinner, R Ashwin, would have to miss the rest of the match because of a family issue. Ashwin had celebrated a noteworthy accomplishment a few hours before to this regrettable turn of events: he became just the second Indian player to reach 500 Test wickets.

Despite this loss, Jasprit Bumrah, the fastest player in India, made a significant advance early in the third day. Joe Root, the former captain of England, tried a risky reverse scoop shot over third man, but he dropped the ball at second slip, giving India a crucial lead.

Michael Vaughan refutes 'Bazball' allegations regarding Joe Root's wicket on Day 3

Cricket enthusiasts and analysts were divided on Joe Root's dismissal, with many focusing on how hazardous his shot selection was. Piers Morgan, an English pundit, was quick to defend Root, pointing to England's aggressive "Bazball" style of play as an explanation for the captain's audacious shot.

Michael Vaughan, a former captain of England, quickly refuted Morgan's argument, calling it "utter rubbish." Vaughan emphasised the need of modifying one's style to fit the circumstances in sports and cited skipper Ben Stokes' more conventional approach to Test batting as a workable model for Root to follow.

Utter rubbish piers .. the skipper doesn’t Bazball .. he plays the situation .. Joe is far too good to gift India such a cheap wicket 20 mins into a crucial day when they are down to 10 players .. Sport is about changing styles at the right time .. https://t.co/e5mTxriTFq — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 17, 2024

Many have suggested that Root should take a more traditional approach while enabling other batters to adopt the "Bazball" style around him, in response to criticism of his batting performance during the tour. Although Root's aggressive batting style may seem unplanned, statistical research suggests that he understands the potential benefits and hazards of hits such as the reverse scoop.

