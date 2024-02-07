Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the 1st India vs England Test, attention has shifted towards a matter which is not related to the game. Shoaib Bashir, who was all set to make his Test debut for England, has been denied entry into India, owing to some visa issues. The matter has escalated into an outrage in the English media, and following that a social media tussle between the followers of both sides has begun.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Bashir was denied a visa to India

Bashir had to fly back to the UK

India vs England 1st Test to begin on January 25, 2024

Venkatesh Prasad weighs in on the matter related to Shoaib Bashir

The 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was supposed to be England's answer to the spin. However, the youngster had to fly back home due to visa issues. The return of Bashir led to contrasting views, some suggested it is the Indian government's rigid rules that should be blamed. Others said, everything went as per rules, and thus what was supposed to be done has happened. India captain Rohit Sharma also empathized with the state of the bowler but also made it known that it is not he who is sitting in the office and making such decisions.

Amid the flow of opinions, former India bowler, Venkatesh Prasad has also weighed in on the matter and states that it is ECB, which is at fault. He reacted to a comment from a handra that said, "England should refuse to play in first Test after India’s shameless Shoaib Bashir stunt."

Prasad presented an elaborative picture and wrote on X that Shoaib Bashir's visa was supposed to be stamped in the UK.

His visa needed to be stamped in the UK. The ECB sent Shoaib Bashir to the UAE, thinking it would be stamped in a third country.

Not following basic procedures , assuming things and then crying foul is an old English way.

If anyone, it is the ECB at fault. https://t.co/Fw8tG0XsD8 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 24, 2024

