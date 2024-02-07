Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

'Crying foul is an old English way': Prasad shuts down 'England should refuse to play India' stance

Venkatesh Prasad has given his say on the Shoaib Bashir visa controversy. Former India bowler shuts down a social media user with a perfect reply.

Prateek Arya
Venkatesh Prasad
Venkatesh Prasad | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the 1st India vs England Test, attention has shifted towards a matter which is not related to the game. Shoaib Bashir, who was all set to make his Test debut for England, has been denied entry into India, owing to some visa issues. The matter has escalated into an outrage in the English media, and following that a social media tussle between the followers of both sides has begun.

3 things you need to know

  • Shoaib Bashir was denied a visa to India
  • Bashir had to fly back to the UK
  • India vs England 1st Test to begin on January 25, 2024

Also Read | England's Pakistan-origin spinner Shoaib Bashir granted visa to India

Advertisement

Venkatesh Prasad weighs in on the matter related to Shoaib Bashir

The 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was supposed to be England's answer to the spin. However, the youngster had to fly back home due to visa issues. The return of Bashir led to contrasting views, some suggested it is the Indian government's rigid rules that should be blamed. Others said, everything went as per rules, and thus what was supposed to be done has happened. India captain Rohit Sharma also empathized with the state of the bowler but also made it known that it is not he who is sitting in the office and making such decisions.

Advertisement

Amid the flow of opinions, former India bowler, Venkatesh Prasad has also weighed in on the matter and states that it is ECB, which is at fault. He reacted to a comment from a handra that said, "England should refuse to play in first Test after India’s shameless Shoaib Bashir stunt."

Prasad presented an elaborative picture and wrote on X that Shoaib Bashir's visa was supposed to be stamped in the UK.

Advertisement

"His visa needed to be stamped in the UK. The ECB sent Shoaib Bashir to the UAE, thinking it would be stamped in a third country. Not following basic procedures, assuming things and then crying foul is an old English way. If anyone, it is the ECB at fault."

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement