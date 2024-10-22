Published 22:32 IST, October 22nd 2024
Verreynne Century Puts South Africa In Command Against Bangladesh In 1st Test
Verreynne's 114, his second Test ton, pushed South Africa to 308 and a 202-run lead in the first innings. When bad light forced stumps on day two, Bangladesh was 101-3 and still needing 101 more runs to make South Africa bat a second time.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bangladesh Test team | Image: BCB
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:32 IST, October 22nd 2024