At the close of the first session on Day 2, India trailed England by 24 runs in the 1st Test. India posted a score of 222/3 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 55 and Shreyas Iyer at 34 not out. Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded a remarkable 80 before being dismissed by Joe Root. England's bowlers found limited success with Tom Hartley and Joe Root each claiming a wicket.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill struggled on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England

India made 222/3 at lunch on Day 2

KL Rahul scored his half-century

Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed with Shubman Gill’s performance on Day 2

On January 25, on Day 2 of the India-England Test in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill was dismissed early, demonstrating his continued troubles at the No. 3 position for Team India in Tests. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill struggled to show intent throughout his 66-ball innings before giving way to rookie spinner Tom Hartley for just 23 runs in front of a boisterous crowd.

Gill managed to add just 9 runs to his overnight total, but he struggled to shift the strike in a way that suited England's tactical strategies and Ben Stokes.

In the 35th over, Gill attempted to escape pressure with an aggressive hit, but Ben Duckett caught him at mid-wicket. His inability to successfully fight spin was evident in his decision-making, which made his poor performance much worse. Speaking live, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure at Gill's shot:

"He has done all the hard work, Shubman Gill and then you see a shot like that. Very, very disappointing. What kind of a shot was he look to play? One can understand if he was looking to play it in the air,"

Shubman Gill in his Last 8 Test Innings:



6(11)

10(12)

29*(37)

2(12)

26(37)

36(55)

10(11)

23(66) - Today



Gill is not a test material and with these stats he don't deserves to play test cricket anymore, Rajat Patidar should replace him in next gamepic.twitter.com/sEEsegG0HS — Gaurav (@viratian_83) January 26, 2024

After Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the West Indies last year, Gill volunteered to play at number three, but he has had difficulty adjusting to the position.

In nine innings during Test matches for India, Gill has averaged 23.62 while scoring just 189 runs at No. 3. His performance at the position has been lacklustre. 47 runs is his best score to date at this position.