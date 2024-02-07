English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

'Very, very disappointing'-Gavaskar disappointed with Shubman Gill's poor display on IND v ENG Day 2

Sunil Gavaskar expresses disappointment in Shubman Gill’s performance, while Tom Hartley finds success with his maiden Test wicket in the ongoing IND vs ENG.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill | Image:Disney/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 At the close of the first session on Day 2, India trailed England by 24 runs in the 1st Test. India posted a score of 222/3 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 55 and Shreyas Iyer at 34 not out. Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded a remarkable 80 before being dismissed by Joe Root. England's bowlers found limited success with Tom Hartley and Joe Root each claiming a wicket.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Shubman Gill struggled on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England 
  • India made 222/3 at lunch on Day 2
  • KL Rahul scored his half-century 

Also Read: Jaiswal's gutsy knock is likened to Rishabh Pant

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed with Shubman Gill’s performance on Day 2

On January 25, on Day 2 of the India-England Test in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill was dismissed early, demonstrating his continued troubles at the No. 3 position for Team India in Tests. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill struggled to show intent throughout his 66-ball innings before giving way to rookie spinner Tom Hartley for just 23 runs in front of a boisterous crowd.

Advertisement

Gill managed to add just 9 runs to his overnight total, but he struggled to shift the strike in a way that suited England's tactical strategies and Ben Stokes. 

In the 35th over, Gill attempted to escape pressure with an aggressive hit, but Ben Duckett caught him at mid-wicket. His inability to successfully fight spin was evident in his decision-making, which made his poor performance much worse. Speaking live, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure at Gill's shot:

Advertisement

"He has done all the hard work, Shubman Gill and then you see a shot like that. Very, very disappointing. What kind of a shot was he look to play? One can understand if he was looking to play it in the air," 

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal's dominance rocks ENG, earns praise from Atherton

After Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the West Indies last year, Gill volunteered to play at number three, but he has had difficulty adjusting to the position.

Advertisement

In nine innings during Test matches for India, Gill has averaged 23.62 while scoring just 189 runs at No. 3. His performance at the position has been lacklustre. 47 runs is his best score to date at this position.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World8 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement