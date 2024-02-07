Advertisement

England's debutant offspinner, Shoaib Bashir, expressed the significance of dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his maiden Test wicket in Visakhapatnam, describing it as an incredibly special moment. During the ongoing second Test match between India and England, Bashir dismissed Rohit Sharma for 14 off 41 balls.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Bashir played six First Class matches before making his Test debut

The 20-year-old came into the playing XI straightaway after reaching India

Bashir and Rehan Ahmed both picked up 2 wickets each on Day 1

Shoaib Bashir on taking Rohit Sharma's wicket

Talking about the wicket after the end of the day's play, Shoaib Bashir said that it was a special moment for him to take Rohit Sharma's wicket as the latter is a great player of spin. Bashir missed out on the first Test match against India due to the delay in his arrival from England. Bashir's visa application was put on hold by the Indian government because of his Pakistani roots.

"If you were to tell me that two years ago, I would laugh. It was a very special moment receiving my Test cap and for me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special. He's a great player of spin as well. I'm just so grateful to God and my family. They've supported me through thick and thin. I had a lot of ups and downs in my journey, so I just want to thank them as well," Rohit Sharma said.

On his inaugural day in Test cricket, Bashir bowled 28 overs, securing figures of 2 for 100. Rohit Sharma was his first victim, caught at leg slip in the fourth over, while Axar Patel fell to him at backward point during the final session of the Visakhapatnam Test. The day concluded with India at 336 for 6. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin will resume batting on Day 2.

