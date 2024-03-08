Advertisement

Afghanistan have risen to prominence with their top-notch display throughout various series and tournament matches. They put up one of the finest displays during the ODI World Cup, where they won the hearts of the cricket fans. The Afghan team is gradually rising to prominence as they perform in various cricket tournaments. But recently, one of the most prominent team players has announced their retirement from International Cricket. Noor Ali Zadran, one of Afghanistan's most prolific cricketers, has announced his retirement.

Noor Ali Zadran retires from International Cricket

Afghanistan's ODI cap No.9, Noor Ali Zadran, has retired from international cricket. The 35-year-old opener made his T20I debut in 2010 and played his final match in 2023. Zadran had 1216 ODI runs, which includes a ton and seven half-centuries. Noor Ali surprisingly made his Test debut not too long ago and was handed his Test cap by his nephew and Teammate, Ibrahim Zadran.

Noor Ali Zadran decided to retire after participating in 51 ODIs, 23 T201s, and two Test matches. Noor made his debut on the international scene in the year 2009 in a 50-over contest against Scotland. The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland earlier in March, in which Zadran's team lost by six wickets, was his last match for the national team.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board acknowledges Zadran's efforts for the National side and sends their well wishes for the retiring batter.

Thank You, Noor Ali Zadran! 👍



The ACB extends heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable Int'l career and deeply appreciates your invaluable services and contributions to the development of Afghanistan cricket. 🤩



Wishing you all the best for your future! 👏#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/kunAYR5Y82 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 7, 2024

When Afghanistan played their first One-Day International (ODI) against Scotland in 2009, Noor Ali Zadran served as a member of that team. The veteran batter took on the position of an opening batsman during that game, scoring 45 runs off of 28 balls to help his team defeat the Scottish team by 89 runs. Zadran made his T20I debut in 2010 against Canada in the T20 World Cup. He secured a half-century against India in the same tournament, which is one of the opening batter's biggest accomplishments.