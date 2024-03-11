Advertisement

A recent incident involving a Pakistani actress has sparked significant controversy and debate across social media platforms. The incident occurred during a television show associated with the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the actress appeared alongside former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal to discuss cricket-related topics.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Advertisement

Pakistani actress calls cricketers of her country ‘Tharki’

During the show, the host presented the actress with a sentence to complete, asking her to fill in the blank. The sentence provided was: “Jyadatar cricketers___ hote hain (Most of the cricketers are ___).”

Advertisement

Initially hesitant, the actress was encouraged by Kamran Akmal to speak her mind. However, her response took a derogatory turn as she labeled Pakistani cricketers as 'Tharki' on live television. The term 'tharki' is an informal Hindi/Urdu expression used to describe someone as lustful or exhibiting offensive sexual behavior.

The actress's remark has generated widespread backlash and condemnation online, prompting discussions about respect and propriety in public discourse, especially concerning individuals in the public eye. Kamran Akmal was clearly embarrassed by the actress' remark.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dravid delivers powerful speech to motivate Team India following emphatic win over England- WATCH

Advertisement

Actually, she is talking about Pakistani cricketers only 😅 — Pallab🇮🇳 (@Pallab200205) March 8, 2024

Waqt badal diye jajbat badal diye... — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) March 8, 2024

In light of the recent controversy, it's important to acknowledge that this is not the first time Pakistani actresses have voiced concerns regarding inappropriate behavior from national team cricketers.

Actress Nawal Saeed previously raised similar concerns during the ODI World Cup, highlighting instances of receiving flirtatious direct messages (DMs) from cricketers. Her comments underscore the significance of maintaining respectful boundaries in professional interactions.