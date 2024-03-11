×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV sparks viral outrage

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was also part of the show where the actress made the derogatory remark.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Kamran Akmal and the Pakistani actress
Kamran Akmal and the Pakistani actress | Image:X
  2 min read
A recent incident involving a Pakistani actress has sparked significant controversy and debate across social media platforms. The incident occurred during a television show associated with the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the actress appeared alongside former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal to discuss cricket-related topics.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Pakistani actress calls cricketers of her country ‘Tharki’

During the show, the host presented the actress with a sentence to complete, asking her to fill in the blank. The sentence provided was: “Jyadatar cricketers___ hote hain (Most of the cricketers are ___).”

Initially hesitant, the actress was encouraged by Kamran Akmal to speak her mind. However, her response took a derogatory turn as she labeled Pakistani cricketers as 'Tharki' on live television. The term 'tharki' is an informal Hindi/Urdu expression used to describe someone as lustful or exhibiting offensive sexual behavior.

The actress's remark has generated widespread backlash and condemnation online, prompting discussions about respect and propriety in public discourse, especially concerning individuals in the public eye. Kamran Akmal was clearly embarrassed by the actress' remark. 

Also Read: Dravid delivers powerful speech to motivate Team India following emphatic win over England- WATCH

In light of the recent controversy, it's important to acknowledge that this is not the first time Pakistani actresses have voiced concerns regarding inappropriate behavior from national team cricketers. 

Actress Nawal Saeed previously raised similar concerns during the ODI World Cup, highlighting instances of receiving flirtatious direct messages (DMs) from cricketers. Her comments underscore the significance of maintaining respectful boundaries in professional interactions.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

