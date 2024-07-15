Published 18:25 IST, July 15th 2024

'Can't find any reason why he can't...': Outgoing India coach Vikram Rathour on ignored India star

Outgoing batting coach Vikram Rathour knows that a tough transition period awaits India in the near future but having worked with the available talent pool, he feels the side is well-equipped to handle the phase provided it unfolds in a "controlled and gradual manner".