Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

VIRAL | Internet finally found successor to 'angry PAK cricket fan' meme after Ben Stokes' wicket

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an absolute ripper to get rid of Ben Stokes on Day 2 of 2nd India vs England Test. The wicket produced a viral fan reaction.

Prateek Arya
India vs England
India vs England 2nd Test | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Courtesy of a phenomenal overall performance in the course of two days in the second India vs England Test, India have taken a sizeable lead over the visitors. Buoyed by Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton and the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, India finished ahead by 171 runs at stumps on Day 2. While the Test has given birth to some fascinating talking points, the ripper bowled by Jasprit Bumrah to get rid of Ben Stokes tops the list.

Also Read | 'Why do we need to turning tracks': Sourav Ganguly's message to BCCI

IND vs ENG: England supporter's reaction on Ben Stokes' wicket has gone viral on social media

To the headache of Team India, an unlikely partnership between Tom Hartley and Ben Stokes was developing at the stage when England were 7 down. The two played some risk-free cricket and put on a quick 47-run stand. As the potential lead was receding, Rohit Sharma brought back Jasprit Bumrah into the attack and he delivered a peach of a delivery to send Stokes home. Bumrah completely outdid Stokes with his variation, and after hearing his stumps tumble down, Stokes threw his bat and cut out a startling figure in the middle of the wicket.

Upon witnessing the action that transpired in the middle, spectators also could not help but react. Seeing the back of Ben Stokes brought joy to the Indian fans but on the other end, distressing scenes were captured.

In the process, a reaction of an England fan is making rounds on the internet, and it is being compared with the iconic meme material that was produced from the Australia vs Pakistan match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. To elaborate on the subject, here's the picture that is going viral.

Also Read | Bumrah leaves behind Imran Khan & Shoaib Akhtar to achieve huge feat

IND vs ENG: Jaiswal and Bumrah put India in the driver's seat

After going unbeaten at 179 at the stumps on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to complete his double ton on Day 2. Through, Jaiswal's anchoring 209 knock, India put on 396 on the board. England in reply, started brilliantly, but following the two 50-odd run stands from the top-3, no batter could stick to the middle for long. Jasprit Bumrah stood out with the bowling figures of 6 for 45. Consequently, England got bowled out at 253. At the end of the day's play, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got to the 28-run mark. With that, India's lead stands at 171.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

